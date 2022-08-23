Read full article on original website
Man suffers serious burns after explosion at Crystal, Minn. home
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with severe burns after a reported explosion at a home in Crystal, Minnesota. Police responded to the explosion shortly after noon on Perry Avenue North near 58th Street North, police report. At the scene, officers found...
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
A food truck, a parallel dimension, and families torn apart. The FOX 9 Investigators look closely at allegations that a Twin Cities food truck is supporting a new-age cult.
Car catches fire after crash in Shakopee
Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Story: https://bit.ly/3dRJba4.
Man arrested after woman found dead inside North St. Paul apartment
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A North St. Paul man was arrested Friday after officials found the remains of a woman inside an apartment Thursday evening. The North St. Paul Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
Motorcycle wreck on Hwy 61 at 494 leaves 2 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were killed Friday evening after a motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near I-494 in Newport, Minnesota. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a man and woman were riding on a Harley northbound on Highway 61 when it veered off the road and rolled into the grass area off the highway. Troopers say both people on the motorcycle, identified as 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon and 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon, were killed in the crash.
Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash on exit ramp to I-494
A man and woman from Inver Grove Heights were killed in a motorcycle crash just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. It happened on northbound Hwy. 61 on the exit ramp to Interstate 494 when the driver of the Harley-Davidson "veered off the roadway" and rolled, coming to a rest in the grass median.
Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment. Jean Cofield who lives in a basement unit said it was a long night for everyone evacuated. She said she was finally able to get back into her unit Friday morning."Fire alarms were going off so I went out in the hallway and I had seen the fire...
Minneapolis PD warns of robberies in Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say thieves in two neighborhoods south of downtown have been targeting people getting in and out of their vehicles. In a warning issued on Friday, the department is warning residents in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods to take some simple precautions to avoid being victimized.
Man in custody after an armed robbery at the Mall of America Friday
Bloomington Police say Mall of America security alerted them about a male carrying a rifle inside the mall. The robbery comes just about three weeks after gunfire erupted during a fight at the Nike store inside the mall.
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
MOA robbery attempts end in arrest of man, rifle apprehended
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police apprehended a man with a rifle Friday after an attempted robbery at a hat store in the Mall of America. At around 12 p.m. the Bloomington Police Department were contacted by Mall of America security reporting a male carrying a rifle inside the mall.
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake
The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
