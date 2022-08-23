ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

fox9.com

Man suffers serious burns after explosion at Crystal, Minn. home

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with severe burns after a reported explosion at a home in Crystal, Minnesota. Police responded to the explosion shortly after noon on Perry Avenue North near 58th Street North, police report. At the scene, officers found...
CRYSTAL, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Eden Prairie, MN
1520 The Ticket

Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Motorcycle wreck on Hwy 61 at 494 leaves 2 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were killed Friday evening after a motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near I-494 in Newport, Minnesota. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a man and woman were riding on a Harley northbound on Highway 61 when it veered off the road and rolled into the grass area off the highway. Troopers say both people on the motorcycle, identified as 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon and 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon, were killed in the crash.
NEWPORT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment. Jean Cofield who lives in a basement unit said it was a long night for everyone evacuated. She said she was finally able to get back into her unit Friday morning."Fire alarms were going off so I went out in the hallway and I had seen the fire...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it

Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
fox9.com

MOA robbery attempts end in arrest of man, rifle apprehended

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police apprehended a man with a rifle Friday after an attempted robbery at a hat store in the Mall of America. At around 12 p.m. the Bloomington Police Department were contacted by Mall of America security reporting a male carrying a rifle inside the mall.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher

A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
MANKATO, MN
boreal.org

One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake

The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
BECKER, MN

