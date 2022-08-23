ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Disney's Pocahontas star Irene Bedard arrested for disorderly conduct in Ohio... nearly two years after being taken into custody twice in three days

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The actress who voiced the title character in Disney's animated Pocahontas from 1995 was arrested for disorderly conduct in Ohio nearly two years after being arrested twice in three days.

Irene Bedard, 55, was taken into custody by law enforcement in Green County, Ohio on Friday for disorderly conduct.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, officers were doing a welfare check after receiving a report that a woman had passed out in the bushes on a residential street.

Police stated that when they had arrived they found the actress in a parking lot nearby as she displayed a range of emotions including talking calmly to being upset and crying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsJ5O_0hS0LA3A00
Tough times: Irene Bedard - seen in March 2016 - was taken into custody by law enforcement in Green County, Ohio on Friday for disorderly conduct according to a police report obtained by TMZ on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ggHp_0hS0LA3A00
Iconic: She voiced the title character in Disney's animated Pocahontas from 1995

The law enforcement officials say that Irene was with another woman named Sheila who told them the name of someone they could contact for the actress which caused Irene to scream about not wanting said person to be involved.

Police say that Irene went on to try to run away from them and even almost knocked over a table on the sidewalk.

It is claimed that Irene then stopped running and calmly walked with cops for a moment then suddenly became furious over a previous interaction with police.

Officers said that Irene backed into a large window while yelling at them as they proceeded to grab her by the wrist out of fear that she would shatter the glass and then escorted her away.

Police said that they had confirmed that Irene had no one to call to care for her before telling her that she was under arrest resulting in the actress tensing her arms and trying to pull out of an officer's grip as the other officers proceeded to restrain her with handcuffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVmUe_0hS0LA3A00
Sad: Officers were doing a welfare check after receiving a report that a woman had passed out in the bushes on a residential street and when they had arrived they found the actress in a parking lot nearby as she displayed a range of emotions including talking calmly to being upset and crying, Irene is seen in Siege At Wounded Knee in 1994

Law enforcement claimed that it did not end there as Irene then became dead weight as they were walking her to the police cruiser and she had to be held up.

Irene was taken to Green County Jail and was booked on disorderly conduct and was released from custody on Sunday.

Nearly two years ago in December 2020, she was arrested twice in three days after drunken incidents.

Irene Bedard was taken into custody by law enforcement two times over a three day period claim according to a police report obtained at the time by TMZ.

The 53-year-old was first arrested the night of Friday, November 27, 2020 at her ex-husband's home in Beavercreek, Ohio as police responded to a possible domestic violence situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mjt7_0hS0LA3A00
Nearly two years ago in December 2020, she was arrested twice in three days after drunken incidents, as she is seen in October 1999

Police claim that Bedard - who is Native American - had a belt in her hand and said something like, 'Look, they sent the white man to come get me!'

She appeared to be very intoxicated, smelled heavily of booze, and even had trouble standing straight according to the report.

Her ex claimed that Bedard had arrived pounding on his door and when he let her in she began yelling at their 17-year-old son and allegedly kicked him as he tried to restrain her.

Law enforcement also claims that she had kicked and screamed as they tried to get her into the back of the squad car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkhdG_0hS0LA3A00
Sad: The 53-year-old - seen in 2006 - was first arrested on Friday night at her ex-husband's home in Beavercreek, Ohio as police responded to a possible domestic violence situation

Police did note that her minor son did not want to press charges and instead wants his mother to get help.

Bedard ended up being brought to the police station where she was charged with domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest.

She was able to post bond and was released but days later she was arrested again on Monday, November 30 after she was allegedly harassing a front desk clerk at a hotel.

The police officer who was summoned there claimed that he attempted to take her down but appeared to be under the influence and was combative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJ4lY_0hS0LA3A00
Troubling: She - seen in 2015 -  was able to post bond and was released but days later she was arrested again on Monday after she was allegedly harassing a front desk clerk at a hotel

The law enforcement member also alleges that Bedard had charged at him and he was forced to pin her down in order to get handcuffs on her.

Police also claimed that it took several officers to drag her into jail.

Her charges were much lighter than the first incident as she was booked for disorderly conduct before being released again without bail.

Bedard voiced the lead role and was the physical model for Disney animated film Pocahontas in 1995 which was loosely based on the life of the Native American woman of the same name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjccL_0hS0LA3A00
Colors of the wind: Bedard voiced the lead role and was the physical model for Disney animated film Pocahontas in 1995 which was loosely based on the life of the Native American woman of the same name
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pYo6_0hS0LA3A00
Signature role: The actress returned to her voice role for Disney in 2018's Ralph Breaks The Internet, as she is seen at the premiere in November 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zX4eP_0hS0LA3A00
Classic: Bedard is perhaps best known for her work starring in 1998 film Smoke Signals which was an adaptation from a collection of Sherman Alexie collection of short stories

She starred alongside Mel Gibson in the film who portrayed her love interest, Englishman John Smith, as the film ended up begin a commercial success earning $346 at the box office.

The actress returned to her voice role for Disney in 2018's Ralph Breaks The Internet.

Bedard is perhaps best known for her work starring in 1998 film Smoke Signals which was an adaptation from a collection of Sherman Alexie collection of short stories.

She has continued a very successful career in acting with several roles including a two episode run as Wichapi in HBO's Westworld back in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AahHs_0hS0LA3A00
Back in the day: The actress is seen t the Golden Globe Awards in January 1995

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan

A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire

An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Green County, WI
Green County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Beavercreek, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Beavercreek, OH
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Young girl rushed to hospital with head injury after rollercoaster horror in which terrified children were left dangling '20ft in the air' for '90 minutes' when ride suddenly stopped

Terrified parents clung on to their screaming children for 90 minutes after a rollercoaster broke down 20ft in the air, with one child being rushed to the hospital with a head injury. Horrified witnesses say young children were dangling from the ride at Pleasureland, in Southport, Merseyside on Saturday. A...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Alexie
Person
Irene Bedard
Person
Pocahontas
Person
Mel Gibson
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment a police officer is flung through the air trying to stop a Gucci-clad drugged up driver - as a judge calls for penalties to match those for drink drivers

A police officer was sent flying through the air as he tried to arrest a drugged up driver who reversed his stolen Range Rover into three cars in shocking footage. Jahdon Tamati, 32, was high on ice and GHB when he tried to flee from police in August 2020 at the height of Melbourne's stage four lockdown.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin looks frazzled while chatting on his cellphone in The Hamptons... as he waits to see if he will be charged for accidental Rust shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin was seen out in The Hamptons on Friday, as he awaits his fate regarding the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust last October. The 64-year-old veteran movie star sported a casual getup, which included a blue polo shirt and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ne The Green#Disorderly Conduct#Domestic Violence#Tmz
Daily Mail

Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death

The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he arrives at work in shock twist in investigation into the sudden death of an Outback Wrangler TV star, 33, in helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs

One of the Northern Territory's top cops is facing a slew of charges believed to be related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that claimed the life of a TV star. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, was arrested upon his arrival at work at Darwin Police Station on Thursday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
Daily Mail

Detroit police launch urgent hunt for man suspected of killing at least THREE people by randomly firing at strangers on the street just after dawn

At least four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly two-hour-and-a-half period on Sunday morning in Detroit. Police were still searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

563K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy