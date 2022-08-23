ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

wdrb.com

LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Brushing scams

Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting. The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. The relationship was strained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night has been identified. Mario Anderson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
firefighternation.com

Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant

You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
k105.com

2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.

Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
SHELBYVILLE, KY

