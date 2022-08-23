Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
Wave 3
ISP: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Jackson County multi-vehicle crash
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition Thursday afternoon. According to a release from ISP, the crash happened on I-65 in Jackson County shortly after 5:30 p.m. At least three cars were involved. The investigation...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
Wave 3
Lanes reopen on I-64 West near Third Street following single-vehicle rollover crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes were blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit. Early investigation from Louisville Metro Police said an adult woman...
WKYT 27
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
Wave 3
Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting
911 and 988 mental health hotlines: What you need to know. The Louisville Metro Crisis Call Diversion Program launched in March with the goal to help those suffering from a mental health crisis. Being Prepared for a Disaster | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: Corrections officer fired for offensive video mentioning LMPD, Breonna Taylor
Being Prepared for a Disaster | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Nikki Saliday from the American Red Cross to learn ALL about being prepared for natural disasters. Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus...
Wave 3
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night. Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police responded to the scene...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Brushing scams
Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting. The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. The relationship was strained...
WLKY.com
31-year-old found dead near rail line in New Albany; police investigating
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating how a man died in New Albany. According to the New Albany Police Department, they were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of E. 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line for reports of an injured man. When they...
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night has been identified. Mario Anderson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on...
WLKY.com
After hit-and-run kills off-duty officer, department and suspect's mother speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
wdrb.com
Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
firefighternation.com
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
Wave 3
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
k105.com
2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.
Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman who died after stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old woman who died after being stabbed in east Louisville last week has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nayeli Cordova died at University of Louisville Hospital on Friday. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said at the time that officers were called to...
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
