Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week Olivia Taylor/Virginia Athletics

The 2022-2023 Virginia Cavaliers athletics year has officially begun and with it comes the return of the CavaliersNow Wahoos Weekly series, where we give you the full schedule of UVA sporting events for each week, including when and where the games are taking place and how to watch them online.

This week, four Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of nine UVA sporting events.

The No. 4 UVA women's soccer team began its season 2-0 last week with victories over George Mason and Loyola by a combined margin of 9-1. Now, the Cavaliers hit the road for the first time and face their first big test of the season at No. 19 Georgetown on Thursday. Virginia will then return home to face Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.

The 2022 Virginia men's soccer season starts on Thursday with a matchup against Xavier at 7pm at Klockner Stadium. UVA will also host Rider on Monday at 7pm. Click here to read our full preview of the UVA men's soccer season, including a roster and schedule breakdown.

The Virginia volleyball team opens its season this weekend, competing in the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. UVA will face East Tennessee State on Friday at 4pm, North Florida on Saturday at 10am, and Florida on Saturday at 7:30pm.

The UVA field hockey team also opens its season with a pair of tough road games this weekend. The Cavaliers will take on Penn State on Friday at 5pm in Happy Valley before heading to Delaware to face the Blue Hens in Newark on Sunday at 1pm.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, August 25th

4pm: Women's Soccer at Georgetown, Shaw Field (Washington, D.C.), TV TBD

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Xavier, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, August 26th

4pm: Volleyball vs. ETSU, Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center (Gainesville, FL), TV TBD

5pm: Field Hockey at Penn State, Penn State Field Hockey Complex (University Park, PA), Big Ten+

Saturday, August 27th

10am: Volleyball vs. North Florida, Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center (Gainesville, FL), TV TBD

7:30pm: Volleyball at Florida, Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center (Gainesville, FL), SEC Network/ESPN+

Sunday, August 28th

1pm: Field Hockey at Delaware, Fred P. Rullo Stadium (Newark, DE), FloLive

2pm: Women's Soccer vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra)

Monday, August 29th

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Rider, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

