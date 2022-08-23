Read full article on original website
Cloquet police search for missing teen
Cloquet police are currently searching for runaway 15-year-old Tyler Stevens. Stevens is 5’5″, thin build, red hair, and was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants when he left on a bicycle. Tyler Stevens ran away from where he was staying in Cloquet and police released a notice...
Reminiscing, celebrating, and honoring Northland Marines through a yearly reunion
It’s been 72 years since the beat company unit was active on August 21st, 1950. Getting together every year since 1975 on the anniversary of the day that 227 young men left and marched down Superior Street and boarded a train to Camp Pendleton at Oceanside, California. “About 90%...
Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores less than Satisfactory in Duluth.
Minnesota standardized state assessments, other known as the MCA’s, test students’ skills in assess Reading, Science and Math skills. Duluth Students’ MCA scores did improve from the 2020 results, but the current scores are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. However, Duluth’s Superintendent John Magas, said students...
Heroes Among Us
Take a look around your own local community and see if there is a need for helping homeless veterans. The odds are if you live in a city there are veterans who need help finding stable housing and other resources. The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans held their Resource Fair...
UMD soccer falls to Northern Michigan
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) soccer team was at home Saturday for their second game of the season, against Northern Michigan University. Northern Michigan’s Rachael Erste would score one of two goals in the first half. As UMD suffered their first loss of the season by the final...
Cloquet wins, Duluth Marshall falls in home openers
Saturday was the home opener for both Cloquet and Duluth Marshall girl’s soccer teams. The Hilltoppers were hosting Spectrum, they scored the first goal of the game off the foot of Nina Thorson. Heidi Weis tied the game for Spectrum, as Duluth Marshall fell 4-2. Cloquet hosted Two Rivers...
WE Health Clinic seeing patients from farther away, but not a big surge in numbers
Two months after the Roe v. Wade decision was reversed, the WE Health Clinic in Duluth shared how they’re doing. Paulina Briggs, lab supervisor and patient educator told us, “We have had a handful of patients who have had to travel, from areas of Wisconsin that we wouldn’t normally see. A couple from Texas, traveling up. A couple from South Dakota and North Dakota. It hasn’t impacted our numbers that much.”
Northwestern and Rice Lake pick up wins, Northwood/Solon Springs open season
Last week the Northwestern Tigers put up 37 points in their season opening win, as this Friday they hosted Somerset. The Tigers were down 6-0 early before Luke Sedin fired a quick pass to Jase Nelson, which tied the game at 6-6. Tanner Kaufman would collect a touchdown as the Tiger’s led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. Northwestern would take control the rest of the game, winning 49-28.
Esko volleyball downs Two Harbors in season opener
The Esko volleyball team opened the 2022 season at home Friday taking on the Two Harbors Agates. It didn’t take long for Esko to get on the board as Kaitlin Lattners serve put them up 1-0. Esko’s Kyra Johnson had a multi-kill game, as Esko won their home opener...
Going down memory lane for a local church as they celebrate 100 years
A self-guided tour allowed community members to learn about the history of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church as they held a centennial anniversary open house on Sunday, August 28, 2022. “We were organized in 1921 and dedicated our first building in 1922. That was up by Ninth Avenue East and Fourth...
Esko girl’s soccer wins season opener
The Esko girl’s soccer team had their home opener Friday evening against the section 7A champions from a year ago, the Proctor Rails. There was 20 minutes left in the first have when Esko’s Abrianna Madill scored off a free kick. Just five minutes later Gwendolyn Lilly made...
Cleveland-Cliffs, USW reach tentative labor agreement
Steelmaker and mining company Cleveland-Cliffs announced they have reached a tentative labor agreement with the United Steelworkers. The proposed contract would be four years, effective September 1st. It would cover 12,000 employees, including those at Minorca Mine in Virginia. This comes a little less than a week before the current...
