Two months after the Roe v. Wade decision was reversed, the WE Health Clinic in Duluth shared how they’re doing. Paulina Briggs, lab supervisor and patient educator told us, “We have had a handful of patients who have had to travel, from areas of Wisconsin that we wouldn’t normally see. A couple from Texas, traveling up. A couple from South Dakota and North Dakota. It hasn’t impacted our numbers that much.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO