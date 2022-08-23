Read full article on original website
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - There has been another incident involving a gun at the Mall of America. The Bloomington Police Department issued a news release this afternoon concerning an armed robbery inside the huge shopping complex. It indicates officers were called to the property after being contacted by mall security about a report of a man carrying a rifle.
Cambridge, MN (KROC-AM News) The pilot of the small plane and his teenage passenger came away unscathed after a rough crash landing in a Minnesota cornfield last night. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 8 PM near Cambridge and east-central Minnesota. The responding deputies found the 40-year-old pilot and 18-year-old passenger outside of the single-engine aircraft when they arrived at the scene.
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A statewide alert regarding an unidentified baby was issued Tuesday night then canceled early Wednesday morning after authorities located the child’s mother. The BCA issued the statewide alert after Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police couldn’t identify an infant believed to be around 10 months old that...
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Eden Prairie say the young man who prompted a lockdown of a shopping mall last night by taking his own life used a gun he obtained from the store where the fatal shooting took place. A news release says the investigation into...
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
A surprising number of listeners and users have asked why Derek Chauvin (convicted for the murder of George Floyd, and of violating Floyd's civil rights) has been moved from a prison here in Minnesota to a prison in Arizona. I dug into it and have the answer. The news has...
