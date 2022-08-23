ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It felt like an eternity': Olympic skier who survived a fiery plane crash with her husband and niece thought they were going to die but had 'no time to be scared' as the aircraft nosedived and the horror 'felt like a dream'

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

A four-time Olympian who survived a fiery plane crash with her husband and niece says she thought they were going to die but had 'no time to be scared' as the aircraft suddenly took a nosedive and plummeted to the ground.

Miraculously, all three of them - including their beloved golden retriever puppy - survived the horrific crash when their plane went down near a Michigan airport last month.

Survivors Chirine Njeim, 37, who represented Lebanon in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, her pilot husband, Ronny Kamal, 44, and their 17-year-old niece, Siena Kamal, spoke out for the first time Tuesday morning on Good Morning America (GMA) where they recounted terrifying moments and how they narrowly escaped tragedy.

'The world sort of slowed down then and those moments felt a little bit like an eternity,' Kamal told GMA.

Kamal has 26 years of aviation experience but said on Tuesday that he still doesn't know what caused the single-engine Beechcraft A36 to crash shortly after takeoff from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township on July 24.

Kamal and his wife Njeim said that in the moment, there was no time to be scared. Njeim was also a long distance runner.

'I embraced myself and remember thinking to myself, "oh my gosh, when the plane going to hit this is how my life is going to end,' Njeim told GMA, recalling everything going silent before the crash.

Kamal added that he was just in disbelief that it was happening, saying: 'but there wasn't time to be scared in that moment because the moment felt like a dream.'

The couple's niece Siena told GMA she felt the plane shifting 'in an irregular movement just wobbling' that she said she knew wasn't turbulence or weather.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ozwz_0hS0JbcF00
Survivors Chirine Njeim, 37, her pilot husband, Ronny Kamal, 44, spoke out for the first time out Tuesday morning on GMA where they recounted terrifying moments and how they narrowly escaped tragedy from the July plane crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLJUx_0hS0JbcF00
The couple, their niece and their beloved golden retriever puppy - survived the horrific crash when their plane went down near a Michigan airport last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9Hhj_0hS0JbcF00
Siena Kamal's left hand and forearm were covered in burns, but she has since recovered

Njeim and her husband, who are from Chicago, were visiting relatives in the area along with their niece, who is from Georgia, when the plane crashed shortly after taking off at about 3 p.m. from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

The plane reached a height of about 100 feet before crashing near the runway, the sheriff's office said.

The couple's six-month-old golden retriever puppy, Charlie, who also miraculously survived the crash, initially went missing for hours.

An extensive search for Charlie was launched as local farmers and residents rallied to find the pup.

The following morning, it was a newspaper delivery driver, Penny Faulk, who found Charlie - tired, but not injured. He was later reunited with his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NviW4_0hS0JbcF00
The couple's 6-month-old golden retriever puppy, Charlie, who also survived the crash, initially went missing for several hours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0XZU_0hS0JbcF00
Kamal said on Tuesday that he still doesn't know what caused the single-engine Beechcraft A36 to crash shortly after takeoff from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township in Michigan

'He's definitely experienced more in six months than most golden retrievers have at this point,' Kamal said about Charlie. 'He was so happy and barking and proving too much fun to be had in life to get bogged down.'

Kamal continued: 'I'm so grateful to get to wake up every morning next to my wife, so grateful my niece is resilient.'

Siena Kamal's left hand and forearm were covered in burns, but she has since recovered.

Kamal's wife, Njeim, who represented Lebanon in the Olympic sports of long-distance running and alpine skiing, has returned to her training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ug0oW_0hS0JbcF00
'I embraced myself and remember thinking to myself, "oh my gosh, when the plane going to hit this is how my life is going to end,' Njeim told GMA on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngDlC_0hS0JbcF00
From shocking photos and video of the wreckage, it's hard to believe anyone survived plane crash, officials previously said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHBKY_0hS0JbcF00
Investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said that the plane landed in a wooded area when Kamal was attempting a controlled crash into an area just off the runway

Investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office previously said that the plane landed in a wooded area when Kamal was attempting a controlled crash into an area just off the runway.

'It is a miracle that all three people survived,' Ray Township Fire Department Chief Mark Hoskin said at the time.

From shocking photos and video of the wreckage, it's hard to believe anyone survived the plane crash, officials said.

But their injuries were limited to broken bones, lacerations and burns - and all three have recovered.

'Every day is a gift and life is beautiful and we're trying to make the best out of it and enjoy every moment of it,' Njeim said on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ciyrb_0hS0JbcF00
Njeim, who represented Lebanon in the Olympic sports of long-distance running and alpine skiing, has returned to her training
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8Adv_0hS0JbcF00
Kamal and his wife said that in the moment, there was no time to be scared. They have all since recovered from their injuries

