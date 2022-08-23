ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska in opener in Dublin

DUBLIN (AP) — Scott Frost isn’t calling plays on offense this season. However, the embattled Nebraska coach still made the biggest decision in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland. He ordered an onside kick and it didn’t work. Now, he’s facing even more pressure with Nebraska’s...
ESPN makes bold prediction on Dan Lanning, Oregon

Dan Lanning went from championship winning defensive coordinator to head coach of a high-profile program this offseason. After leading Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, Oregon hired him to take over the Ducks in December. It’s now eight months later and he’s days away from starting his first season in Eugene. Based on ESPN’s predictions, they expect it to be a successful first season for Lanning as a head man.
10 NFL veterans who could be traded or cut as teams finalize rosters

Here, theScore evaluates 10 notable names who could be released or traded ahead of the NFL's Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players. No player has been the subject of more trade speculation this offseason than Garoppolo, but all that talk has come to nothing so far. The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller's future is even murkier than it was at the end of last season after nearly every potential suitor solidified its quarterback room while Garoppolo recovered from shoulder surgery. San Francisco has said it's willing to pay Garoppolo's salary rather than cut him, but it's likely a bluff to keep his trade market alive. Keeping Garoppolo will only undermine Trey Lance's position if the youngster struggles. At this stage, Garoppolo would do well to push for his release and position himself as the go-to option for the first contender to lose its starter.
4-star Oregon WR target Ja’Kobi Lane announces commitment

In a bit of a shocking development, 4-star WR Ja’Kobi Lane announced on Friday that he would be committing to the USC Trojans, choosing to go to Los Angeles rather than coming up to Eugene and joining the Oregon Ducks, which was said to be his “dream school.” After earning a scholarship offer from Oregon earlier this summer, Lane quickly picked up Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports to choose the Ducks. Instead, he bucked that trend by going to USC with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and 2023 5-star QB Malachi Nelson. In Eugene, Lane would have joined 5-star QB Dante Moore and 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey. Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR  Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones 11
