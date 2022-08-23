Read full article on original website
Related
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent
A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
BBC
Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide
When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Olivia Mehaffey to step away from golf to 'get the help I need' after father's death
Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey has said she will step away from golf to "get the help I need and be surrounded by my family" after her father's death. Mehaffey, 24, lost her father to cancer in December 2021. In a social media post on Saturday, the Belfast-born player said she...
BBC
Unwanted cat finds Tipton home after USA offer
The longest-staying cat at a rescue centre has found a new home after receiving offers from as far as the USA. Zara had spent seven months at the RSPCA's Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch without interest from adopters. After an appeal earlier this month, the charity was inundated with offers,...
PETS・
Comments / 0