Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground
The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
Lassen County News
State issues Fish Advisory for Antelope Lake, offers safe eating advice for four fish species
A state fish advisory issued yesterday for Antelope Lake in Plumas County provides safe eating advice for black bass species, bullhead species, Golden Shiner and sunfish species. Antelope Lake is located approximately 70 miles northeast of Oroville. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment developed the...
Comments / 0