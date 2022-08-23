Read full article on original website
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Test Drive: 2022 Volvo XC60 Has Turbo, Supercharged Engine and Electric Motor
The 2022 XC60 T-8 AWD Inscription is an interesting combination of power, Swedish styling, and hybrid power. This model is the more powerful, hybridized engine with the higher trim. So what’s new for the 2022 Volvo XC60?. On looks, the XC60 gets a refresh including a new grille and...
