Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
McIlroy: I hate what LIV saga is doing to golf
Fresh off the heels of winning the third FedEx Cup title of his career, Rory McIlroy took aim at LIV Golf and how it's dividing the sport. "I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do," McIlroy said, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. "Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.
theScore
Niemann undecided on joining LIV Golf
With rumors continuing to swirl as to who may be heading to LIV Golf following the TOUR Championship this week, one player admitted to being undecided. After posting a 3-under 67 at the TOUR Championship Friday, Joaquin Niemann said he hasn't determined whether he'll join Greg Norman's Saudi-backed series. "Obviously,...
theScore
McIlroy wins at East Lake, crowned FedEx Cup champion
Rory McIlroy shot a final-round 66 Sunday at East Lake Golf Club to win the TOUR Championship by one stroke over Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler. With the win at 21-under, McIlroy earns $18 million and is crowned the FedEx Cup champion. The 33-year-old becomes the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times since the trophy's introduction in 2007. He also won it in 2016 and 2019.
theScore
Report: Cameron Smith, Leishman, Niemann, others to join LIV next week
Cameron Smith apparently isn't the only player leaving for LIV Golf following the PGA TOUR Championship this week. Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, and Cameron Tringale will also be joining LIV next week, sources told Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Anirban Lahiri is also among those joining...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Report: Ancer, Kokrak latest to drop out of antitrust lawsuit against TOUR
The list of LIV Golf players dropping out of the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA TOUR earlier this month continues to grow. Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have been removed from the lawsuit, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. The pair join Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez as the...
theScore
Scheffler's lead cut down to 1 at TOUR Championship, Round 3 suspended
Scottie Scheffler's lead was cut down to just one stroke over Xander Schauffele before the TOUR Championship's third round was suspended due to inclement weather. Schauffele was 1-under through 12 holes on his round, while Scheffler was even par. Sungjae Im moved up to third place at 16-under for the tournament with four holes left, while Rory McIlroy moved to 15-under with two holes to go.
Comments / 0