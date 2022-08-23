LeBron James might be approaching his 20th season in the NBA, but Chris Paul still doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers star will be losing a step. "Once you find something that works and you know that getting a little older or whatnot, it doesn't matter, then 'Bron ain't slowing down no time soon," the Phoenix Suns star said on The Old Man & The Three podcast. "So everybody be cool."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO