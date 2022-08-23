ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear, No ACL Damage

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn meniscus after suffering a non-contact injury on Saturday in the Italian national team's FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. A statement released Sunday by national team doctors said Gallinari suffered no damage to his ACL. Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco initially...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nic Claxton: Nets Have to 'Shut Out the Outside Noise' with Kevin Durant Returning

The Brooklyn Nets have been the epicenter of the NBA's offseason drama this summer, with major questions about whether Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would be traded. While that appears to be behind the organization, with this week's announcement that Durant would continue with the team, center Nic Claxton knows that it's nonetheless important for the team to drown out any distractions as the season nears.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Suns HC Monty Williams Was 'Blown Away' by Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't get ahead of himself when the team was linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Williams said Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio he was "kind of blown away" by the Durant rumors and wondered the price the Suns would have to pay for the 12-time All-Star.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft

Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Were 'Resistant' to Horton-Tucker for Beverley Trade at Start of Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers changed their tune on Talen Horton-Tucker when they traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal for Patrick Beverley. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday the Lakers "were clearly resistant to the idea" in July. They decided to move Horton-Tucker in part because Kyrie Irving appears all but certain to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, LeBron James committing to the team for at least the 2023-24 season gave L.A. an incentive to execute a win-now move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Chris Paul Dismisses LeBron James Retirement Talk: 'Ain’t Slowing Down No Time Soon'

LeBron James might be approaching his 20th season in the NBA, but Chris Paul still doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers star will be losing a step. "Once you find something that works and you know that getting a little older or whatnot, it doesn't matter, then 'Bron ain't slowing down no time soon," the Phoenix Suns star said on The Old Man & The Three podcast. "So everybody be cool."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Partnership With Adidas Ended After Failed PED Test

Adidas has ended its partnership with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz

Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Rory McIlroy Celebrates 2022 FedEx Cup Win After Epic Final-Round Comeback

Rory McIlroy was all smiles when receiving the FedEx Cup trophy Sunday:. The superstar even got emotional when discussing the importance of the victory amid the ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. "It means an awful lot," McIlroy told the crowd. "I believe in the game of...
GOLF
Bleacher Report

Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Patriots Legend Wes Welker Blasts NFL for 'Bush League' Disability Plan

Former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker criticized the NFL's disability plan on Twitter Saturday after the Disability Initial Claims Committee tabled his request for disability benefits, citing a need for more medical records. In the Committee's response, it noted: "Dr. Hussein Elkousy was unable to rate your various surgeries due...
