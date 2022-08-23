ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Celtics' Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear, No ACL Damage

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn meniscus after suffering a non-contact injury on Saturday in the Italian national team's FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. A statement released Sunday by national team doctors said Gallinari suffered no damage to his ACL. Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco initially...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nic Claxton: Nets Have to 'Shut Out the Outside Noise' with Kevin Durant Returning

The Brooklyn Nets have been the epicenter of the NBA's offseason drama this summer, with major questions about whether Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would be traded. While that appears to be behind the organization, with this week's announcement that Durant would continue with the team, center Nic Claxton knows that it's nonetheless important for the team to drown out any distractions as the season nears.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Were 'Resistant' to Horton-Tucker for Beverley Trade at Start of Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers changed their tune on Talen Horton-Tucker when they traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal for Patrick Beverley. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday the Lakers "were clearly resistant to the idea" in July. They decided to move Horton-Tucker in part because Kyrie Irving appears all but certain to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, LeBron James committing to the team for at least the 2023-24 season gave L.A. an incentive to execute a win-now move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft

Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Knicks Called About Star; NY Didn't 'Have Enough' for Nets

The New York Knicks reportedly engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in conversations about a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. "The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn't really have enough," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday on the Le Batard & Friends podcast (via HoopsHype).
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz

Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Astros' Justin Verlander Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury Described as Tightness

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Verlander left the game after three innings and 60 pitches and was replaced by reliever Seth Martinez to open the fourth inning. He had given up three hits and a walk in his brief outing.
HOUSTON, TX

