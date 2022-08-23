Read full article on original website
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks End with Jazz amid Knicks Buzz
Donovan Mitchell will not be a Cleveland Cavalier. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Cavaliers removed themselves from trade talks for the All-Star guard, leaving the deal as "the [New York Knicks'] to lose." The Knicks have been engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for several weeks, but...
Bleacher Report
Chris Paul Says He's Udonis Haslem's 'Biggest Fan' amid Criticism of Heat Contract
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sees the utility in the Miami Heat bringing Udonis Haslem back for a 20th season in the NBA. Speaking to a group of high school players in Los Angeles, Paul said he might be Haslem's "biggest fan" because older veterans can be valuable in setting an example for younger teammates:
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear, No ACL Damage
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn meniscus after suffering a non-contact injury on Saturday in the Italian national team's FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. A statement released Sunday by national team doctors said Gallinari suffered no damage to his ACL. Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco initially...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari Feared to Have Severe Knee Injury; ACL Reportedly Intact
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's 2022-23 season appears to be over before it even got started. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there's a fear that the veteran suffered a "serious" knee injury while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. Gallinari suffered the injury in...
Bleacher Report
Nic Claxton: Nets Have to 'Shut Out the Outside Noise' with Kevin Durant Returning
The Brooklyn Nets have been the epicenter of the NBA's offseason drama this summer, with major questions about whether Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would be traded. While that appears to be behind the organization, with this week's announcement that Durant would continue with the team, center Nic Claxton knows that it's nonetheless important for the team to drown out any distractions as the season nears.
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Were 'Resistant' to Horton-Tucker for Beverley Trade at Start of Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers changed their tune on Talen Horton-Tucker when they traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal for Patrick Beverley. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday the Lakers "were clearly resistant to the idea" in July. They decided to move Horton-Tucker in part because Kyrie Irving appears all but certain to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, LeBron James committing to the team for at least the 2023-24 season gave L.A. an incentive to execute a win-now move.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Staffer 'Shocked' by Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. 'in an Exciting Way'
Golden State Warriors first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. was seen as a risky selection because of his injury history, but any concerns seem to have faded as he is reportedly further along in his development than expected. C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Baldwin has already...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Was 'Never Really Aggressively Pursued' by MIA
The Miami Heat were considered one of the favorites to trade for Kevin Durant when the 12-time All-Star wanted to be dealt by the Brooklyn Nets, but their actual level of interest may have been overstated. Appearing on Stugotz's STUpodity podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation), the Heat "never...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Knicks Called About Star; NY Didn't 'Have Enough' for Nets
The New York Knicks reportedly engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in conversations about a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. "The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn't really have enough," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday on the Le Batard & Friends podcast (via HoopsHype).
Bleacher Report
Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter
The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz
Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
Bleacher Report
Astros' Justin Verlander Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury Described as Tightness
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Verlander left the game after three innings and 60 pitches and was replaced by reliever Seth Martinez to open the fourth inning. He had given up three hits and a walk in his brief outing.
