High school polls: Football, soccer and boys tennis polls for week of August 21
FOOTBALL
Associated Press
Class 6A
1, Center Grove 1-0, 2. Indianapolis Cathedral 1-0, 3. Carmel 0-1, 4. Westfield 0-1, 5. Brownsburg 1-0.
6. Warren Central 0-1, 7. Ben Davis 0-1, 8. Hamilton Southeastern 1-0, 9. Lawrence North 1-0, 10. F.W. Carroll 1-0.
11. Zionsville 1-0, 12. Warsaw 1-0, 13. (tie) Fishers 1-0, Elkhart 1-0 and Lawrence Central 0-1.
16. Lafayette Jeff 0-1, 17. Penn 1-0, 18, Avon 0-1.
Class 5A
1, Merrillville 1-0, 2. Decatur Central 1-0, 3. Michigan City 0-1, 4. Valparaiso 0-1, 5. F.W. Snider 1-0.
6. Whiteland 1-0, 7. F.W. Dwenger 1-0, 8. Mishawaka 1-0, 9. Harrison (West Lafayette) 0-1, 10. Castle 1-0.
11. Bloomington South 1-0, 12. Concord 0-1, 13. Bloomington North 0-1, 14. (tie) Chesterton 1-0 and New Albany 0-1.
16. Plainfield 0-1.
Class 4A
1, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0-1, 2. Indianapolis Roncalli 1-0, 3. New Palestine 1-0, 4. Brebeuf Jesuit 0-1, 5. Mooresville 1-0.
6. East Central 1-0, 7. Evansville Memorial 0-1, 8. Jasper 1-0, 9. Leo 0-1, 10. Hobart 0-1.
11. New Prairie 1-0, 12. Kokomo 1-0, 13. Northridge 1-0, 14. NorthWood 1-0, 15. East Noble 1-0.
16. Northview 1-0, 17. (tie) Martinsville 1-0 and Connersville 1-0, 19. (tie) Lebanon 1-0, Logansport 1-0, Lowell 0-1 and Saint Joseph 1-0.
Class 3A
1, Indianapolis Chatard 1-0, 2. West Lafayette 1-0, 3. Gibson Southern 1-0, 4. Marian 0-1, 5. Tri-West 1-0.
6. Lawrenceburg 0-1, 7. Danville 0-1, 8. Western Boone 1-0, 9. Norwell 1-0, 10. Guerin Catholic 1-0.
11. Tippecanoe Valley 1-0, 12. Delta 1-0, 13. Owen Valley 1-0, 14. Jimtown 0-1, 15. Heritage Hills 1-0.
16. (tie) Hanover Central 1-0 and Mt. Vernon (Posey) 0-1, 18. Twin Lakes 0-1, 19. Oak Hill 1-0, 20. Southridge 1-0.
Class 2A
1, Andrea 0-1, 2. Evansville Mater Dei 1-0, 3. Eastbrook 1-0, 4. F.W. Luers 0-1, 5. Linton-Stockton 1-0.
6. Lafayette Central Catholic 1-0, 7. Eastside 1-0, 8. Indianapolis Scecina 1-0, 9. Heritage Christian 1-0, 10. Triton Central 1-0.
11. Brownstown Central 1-0, 12. LaVille 1-0, 13. Tipton 0-1, 14. Alexandria 0-1, 15. Eastern Greentown 0-1.
16. North Posey 1-0, 17. Lewis Cass 1-0.
Class 1A
1, Indianapolis Lutheran 1-0, 2. Adams Central 1-0, 3. South Adams 1-0, 4. Covenant Christian 0-1, 5. North Judson 1-0.
6. Monroe Central 1-0, 7. Park Tudor 1-0, 8. South Putnam 1-0, 9. (tie) Tri 1-0 and North Decatur 1-0.
11. Parke Heritage 0-1, 12. Sheridan 0-1, 13. Winamac 0-1, 14. Springs Valley 1-0, 15. Pioneer 0-1.
16. Carroll (Flora) 1-0, 17. Southwood 0-1, 18. Triton 1-0, 19. North Central (Farmersburg) 0-1, 20. North Daviess 0-1.
Indiana Football Coaches Association
Class 6A
1, Center Grove 1-0, 2. Indianapolis Cathedral 1-0, 3. Brownsburg 1-0, 4. Carmel 0-1, 5. Hamilton Southeastern 1-0.
6. Warren Central 0-1, 7. (tie) Ben Davis 0-1 and Lawrence North 1-0, 9. Penn 1-0, 10. F.W. Carroll 1-0.
11. (tie) Fishers 1-0 and Pike 0-1, 13. Westfield 0-1, 14. Warsaw 1-0, 15. (tie) Lawrence Central 0-1 and Zionsville 1-0., 17. Elkhart 1-0.
Class 5A
1, Merrilleville 1-0, 2. Decatur Central 1-0, 3. (tie) F.W. Snider 1-0 and Whiteland 1-0, 5. F.W. Dwenger 1-0.
6. Mishawaka 1-0, 7. Castle 1-0, 8. Bloomington South 1-0, 9. Michigan City, 10. Chesterton 1-0.
11. Valparaiso 0-1, 12. Franklin 1-0, 13. Concord 0-1, 14. Harrison (West Lafayette) 0-1.
Class 4A
1, Indianapolis Roncalli 1-0, 2. New Palestine 1-0, 3. Mooresville 1-0, 4. East Central 1-0, 5. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0-1.
6. Kokomo 1-0, 7. NorthWood 1-0, 8. Jasper 1-0, 9. Brebeuf Jesuit 0-1, 10. Greenfield-Central 1-0.
11. East Noble 1-0, 12. New Prairie 1-0, 13. (tie) Lebanon 1-0 and Northridge 1-0, 15. Hobart 0-1, 16. Northview 1-0, 17. Logansport 1-0.
Class 3A
1, Indianapolis Chatard 1-0, 2. West Lafayette 1-0, 3. Gibson Southern 1-0, 4. Tri-West 1-0, 5. Western Boone 1-0.
6. Guerin Catholic 1-0, 7. Marian 0-1, 8. (tie) Heritage Hills 1-0 and Norwell 1-0, 10. Lawrenceburg 0-1.
11. Hanover Central 1-0, 12. Danville 0-1, 13. Speedway 1-0, 14. (tie) Delta 1-0 and F.W. Concordia 1-0.
16. Oak Hill 1-0, 17. (tie) Charlestown 1-0, Griffith 1-0 and West Vigo 0-1.
Class 2A
1, Evansville Mater Dei 1-0, 2. Andrean 0-1, 3. Eastbrook 1-0, 4. Linton-Stockton 1-0, 5. Lafayette Central Catholic 1-0.
6. Eastside 1-0, 7. Indianapolis Scecina, 8. F.W. Luers 0-1, 9. Triton Central 1-0, 10. Heritage Christian 1-0.
11. Brownstown Central 1-0, 12. LaVille 1-0, 13. Sullivan 1-0.
Class 1A
1, Indianapolis Lutheran 1-0, 2. Adams Central 1-0, 3. South Adams 1-0, 4. Monroe Central 1-0, 5. North Judson 1-0.
6. Park Tudor 1-0, 7. South Putnam 1-0, 8. North Decatur 1-0, 9. Tri 1-0, 10. Carroll (Flora) 1-0.
11. (tie) Covenant Christian 0-1 and Triton 1-0, 13. Parke Heritage 0-1, 14. Springs Valley 1-0, 15. (tie) North Vermillion 1-0 and Sheridan 0-1, 17. Southwood 0-1.
SOCCER
Indiana Soccer Coaches Association
BOYS
Class 3A
- Fishers, 2. Zionsville, 3. Chesterton, 4. Noblesville, 5. Hamilton Southeastern
6. Castle, 7. Valparaiso, 8. Lake Central, 9. Carmel, 10. Penn
11. Westfield, 12. Columbus North, 13. Munster, 14. Center Grove, 15. Perry Meridian.
16. Warsaw, 17. Elkhart, 18. Bloomington South, 19, Pike, 20. Goshen
Class 2A
1, Brebeut Jesuit, 2. Evansville Memorial, 3. West Lafayette, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. Canterbury.
6. Concordia Lutheran, 7. Marian, 8. Bishop Dwenger, 9. Speedway, 10. St. Joseph
11. Culver Academies, 12. Yorktown, 13. Heritage Hills, 14. Bremen, 15. Heritage Christian
16. Lawrenceburg, 17. Providence, 18. South Dearborn, 19. Washington Community, 20. Batesville
Class 1A
1, Park Tudor, 2. Westview, 3. University, 4. Faith Christian, 5. Kouts.
6. North White, 7. South Knox, 8. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis), 9. Forest Park, 10. Carroll (Flora).
11. Southwestern (Shelby), 12. Jac-Cen-Del, 13. Providence Cristo Rey, 14. Bethany Christian, 15. Lutheran (Indianapolis)
16. Switzerland County, 17. South Ripley, 18. Wheeler, 19. North Putnam, 20. Argos
GIRLS
Class 3A
- Hamilton Southeastern, 2. Noblesville, 3. Homestead, 4. Carmel, 5. Castle
6. Saint Joseph, 7. Center Grove, 8. Zionsville, 9. Evansville Reitz, 10. Cathedral.
11. Chesterton, 12. North Central, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Fishers, 15. East Central.
16. Crown Point, 17. Columbus East, 18. Penn, 19. Terre Haute South, 20. Westfield
Class 2A
1, Evansville Memorial, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Chatard, 4. Brebeuf Jesuit, 5. Marian
6. Leo, 7. F.W. Dwenger, 8. Tri West, 9. Bellmont, 10. Hanover Central
11. Silver Creek, 12. Western, 13. Lawrenceburg, 14. Gibson Southern, 15. South Dearborn.
16. Batesville, 17. West Lafayette, 18. Heritage Hills, 19. Northwestern, 20. Hamilton Heights.
Class 1A
1, Evansville Christian, 2. Heritage Christian, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Providence, 5. Andrean.
6. Mater Dei, 7. Westview, 8. Faith Christian, 9. Oldenburg, 10. Argos.
11. Lafayette Central Catholic, 12. Wheeler, 13. Forest Park, 14. Switzerland County, 15. Lakewood Park Christian.
16. Northern Dubois, 17. Tipton, 18. Cascade, 19. Trinity, 20. Covenant Christian Demotte
BOYS TENNIS
Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Assocation
1, Carmel, 2. West Lafayette Harrisoin, 3. North Central, 4. HSE, 5. Zionsville
6. Fishers, 7. Homestead, 8. Columbus North, 9. F.W. Carroll, 10. Center Grove.
11. Penn, 12. Floyd Central, 13. Cathedral, 14. West Lafayette, 15. Avon
16. Park Tudor, 17. Munster, 18. Jasper, 19. Culver Academy, 20. Bloomington South.
