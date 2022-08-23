High school polls: Football, soccer and boys tennis polls for week of August 21

MISHAWAKA — On one of Friday's biggest plays in Mishawaka's 30-8 win over South Bend Saint Joseph, the Cavemen defense stood tough as nails. The Indians were poised to score a touchdown after trailing 8-0 following the end of the first quarter and faced a fourth-and-1 at Mishawaka's 10-yard line. Saint Joe's Alex Ortiz tried a quarterback sneak, but the Cavemen were there to stuff the play in its tracks. It didn't take long after those...

