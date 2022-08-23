ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee playwright's 'The Comeback' is going to Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

By Special to the Chronicle
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0hpj_0hS0H7LO00

The play "The Comeback," which premiered in Tallahassee in February 2022, has been accepted into the 2022 Atlanta Black Theatre Festival (ABTF).

Drawing thousands of guests from all over the world, ABTF will be held from Thursday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in Atlanta. Playwright Véronique George, founder and owner of VLG Productions, is one of 28 playwrights to be selected to perform at one of the largest celebrations of African American theatre worldwide.

VLG Productions will present a staged reading of their third play "The Comeback" on Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Kimpton Overland Hotel (2 Porsche Drive, Atlanta).

Directed by award-winning director and actor Keith Franklin, artistic director of the New African Grove Theatre Company in Atlanta, "The Comeback" will feature a talented cast seen in roles on Queen Sugar, Grey’s Anatomy, Blue Bloods and P-Valley. View the cast listed below.

  • Cherrie McRae (Natasha)
  • Chantal Maurice (Krystal)
  • Zaylin Yates (Peter)
  • Kobi Henson (Erika)
  • Joiakin Foster (Troy)
  • Jhirmack Wilson (Damien/Jared)
  • Amaya Alexander (Tracy/Rachel/Peter II)
  • Keith Franklin (Pastor Oliver)

"The Comeback" is the final play in "The Counterfeit Trilogy." The first play, "The Counterfeit" was produced in 2018 and The Counterfeit 2 was produced in 2021 in English and Spanish. In "The Comeback," writer Natasha is determined to pick up her pieces by helping her friends with their own worries of infidelity and single parenting and starting over with a new guy.

Véronique was inspired to write "The Comeback" to encourage audiences to overcome challenging moments in their life in order to accomplish their dreams.

“It is my hope that audience members and guests will find themselves, a relative or a friend in the characters of The Comeback,” says playwright George. “The characters in Natasha’s world shed light on themes we can all relate to – infidelity, single parenting and forgiveness.”

George was also selected as one of eight playwrights to participate in ABTF's Page to Stage to Screen Course. During the five-week course, she received hands-on training and coaching from established playwrights.

As a result, Véronique will be presenting a sneak peek of her next and fourth play, "Journey" at the 2022 Atlanta Black Theatre Festival on Friday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Kimpton Overland Hotel (2 Porsche Drive, Atlanta, Ga.).

You can purchase one ticket to see both experiences at ABTF’s Creative Arts Conference at https://bit.ly/3Aug6KR.

About VLG Productions: VLG Productions creates “Stories that Inspire.” Founded in 2018 by Véronique George, the company has produced The Counterfeit (2018), The Counterfeit 2 (2021), La Falsificación 2 (2021) and The Comeback (2022). In 2020, VLG Foundation, VLG Productions’ non-profit arm, was founded. In 2022, VLG Productions launched the digital series, The Conversation. For more info, visit VLGproductions.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Creative Arts#Theatre Company#Playwrights#Performing#Musical Theater#Abtf#Vlg Productions#African American#New African
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy