People On Twitter Are Making Jokes About "Hunting" And "Gathering," And It's The Best Thing I've Seen All Day

If you're on the bird app, you’ve probably seen that there's a LOT of talk about hunting and gathering lately.

But it's not what you think — it's a meme trend, and it sort of pokes fun at the "traditional" roles of men and women, or hunters and gatherers.

You'll see what I mean in the tweets below. I've rounded up 20 of the best ones for your viewing pleasure:

boyfriend is hunting (getting me coffee and a pastry) while i am gathering (adding things to my cart on the container store website) @eggshellfriend 03:29 PM - 21 Aug 2022

Bf is hunting (pushing the shopping cart) while I am gathering (putting the items in the shopping cart) @evefingdonnelly 09:28 PM - 21 Aug 2022

my girlfriend is hunting (finding a lighter) n i am gathering (rolling the ouid) @notcishet 02:46 PM - 22 Aug 2022

ADHD husband is hunting (looking for the phone he was just holding) while I am gathering (piling stuff on every available flat surface) @danidonovan 10:00 PM - 22 Aug 2022

Boyfriend is hunting (texting his mum for his birth info) while I’m gathering (looking up his birth chart) @_heloastro_ 07:19 AM - 23 Aug 2022

My boyfriend is hunting (looking at people from across the bar) and I’m gathering (telling them we really liked their vibe) @ShoveItInMySass 01:26 AM - 23 Aug 2022

@eggshellfriend boyfriend is hunting (getting my sunglasses that I forgot upstairs) while I am gathering (furiously shoving things we need for our outing into my purse before the Uber arrives in 1 minute) @mazzie191 04:50 PM - 22 Aug 2022

I am hunting (going to the grocery store every four days) and my boyfriend is gathering (getting red bull from the gas station) @fruityvegcusp 11:36 PM - 22 Aug 2022

I’m hunting (killing the cockroach), she’s gathering (getting a shoe so I can kill the cockroach) @thecrustylizard 02:08 AM - 22 Aug 2022

hunting (making fun of my kpop boy on twitter) gathering (saving silly photos of him on pinterest) @smellysoo 08:35 PM - 20 Aug 2022

bf is hunting (running a stop sign) and i am gathering (flirting w the cop so we just get a warning) @thecassiecao 06:45 PM - 22 Aug 2022

gf is hunting (going downstairs to get water) while I’m gathering (collecting all of our stuffed animals on the bed) @Herbertoad 10:13 PM - 22 Aug 2022

asking my bf to find my nude, strappy heels in our apartment (hunting) while I'm at work making an income (gathering) @julia_button 05:14 PM - 22 Aug 2022

bf is hunting (driving car to the location) while i’m gathering (queuing up songs that have the right car trip vibes) @carriethefairy 12:18 AM - 22 Aug 2022

My dog is hunting (staring at me while i eat) and i am gathering (cutting up bits to give her) @skyaking_ 08:48 AM - 23 Aug 2022

bf is hunting (looking for a therapist) while i am gathering (putting our meds into little weekly pill containers) @rachxkat 03:27 AM - 22 Aug 2022

my boyfriend is hunting (getting me a bagel and coffee) and i am gathering (saving 20 tiktoks to show him when he gets back) @jessoween 01:06 AM - 22 Aug 2022

Husband is hunting (driving us to the restaurant) and I am gathering (placing an order for pickup) @sarahmkamp 03:10 AM - 23 Aug 2022

bf is hunting (killing a large animal in the woods with a bow and arrow) while i am gathering (picking fruits and vegetables in the woods and collecting them in a little basket) @bbybeanburrito 03:04 PM - 22 Aug 2022

Now, it's your turn! How do you hunt and gather? Let me know in the comments.