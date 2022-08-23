People On Twitter Are Making Jokes About "Hunting" And "Gathering," And It's The Best Thing I've Seen All Day

If you're on the bird app, you’ve probably seen that there's a LOT of talk about hunting and gathering lately.
giphy.com But it's not what you think — it's a meme trend, and it sort of pokes fun at the "traditional" roles of men and women, or hunters and gatherers.
giphy.com You'll see what I mean in the tweets below. I've rounded up 20 of the best ones for your viewing pleasure: 1.
boyfriend is hunting (getting me coffee and a pastry) while i am gathering (adding things to my cart on the container store website)
@eggshellfriend 03:29 PM - 21 Aug 2022 2.
Bf is hunting (pushing the shopping cart) while I am gathering (putting the items in the shopping cart)
@evefingdonnelly 09:28 PM - 21 Aug 2022 3.
my girlfriend is hunting (finding a lighter) n i am gathering (rolling the ouid)
@notcishet 02:46 PM - 22 Aug 2022 4.
ADHD husband is hunting (looking for the phone he was just holding) while I am gathering (piling stuff on every available flat surface)
@danidonovan 10:00 PM - 22 Aug 2022 5.
Boyfriend is hunting (texting his mum for his birth info) while I’m gathering (looking up his birth chart)
@_heloastro_ 07:19 AM - 23 Aug 2022 6.
My boyfriend is hunting (looking at people from across the bar) and I’m gathering (telling them we really liked their vibe)
@ShoveItInMySass 01:26 AM - 23 Aug 2022 7.
Boyfriend is hunting (working in-person) while I'm gathering (working from home)
@JaylaKilson 02:49 AM - 23 Aug 2022 8.
@eggshellfriend boyfriend is hunting (getting my sunglasses that I forgot upstairs) while I am gathering (furiously shoving things we need for our outing into my purse before the Uber arrives in 1 minute)
@mazzie191 04:50 PM - 22 Aug 2022 9.
I am hunting (going to the grocery store every four days) and my boyfriend is gathering (getting red bull from the gas station)
@fruityvegcusp 11:36 PM - 22 Aug 2022 10.
I’m hunting (killing the cockroach), she’s gathering (getting a shoe so I can kill the cockroach)
@thecrustylizard 02:08 AM - 22 Aug 2022 11.
hunting (making fun of my kpop boy on twitter) gathering (saving silly photos of him on pinterest)
@smellysoo 08:35 PM - 20 Aug 2022 12.
bf is hunting (running a stop sign) and i am gathering (flirting w the cop so we just get a warning)
@thecassiecao 06:45 PM - 22 Aug 2022 13.
gf is hunting (going downstairs to get water) while I’m gathering (collecting all of our stuffed animals on the bed)
@Herbertoad 10:13 PM - 22 Aug 2022 14.
asking my bf to find my nude, strappy heels in our apartment (hunting) while I'm at work making an income (gathering)
@julia_button 05:14 PM - 22 Aug 2022 15.
bf is hunting (driving car to the location) while i’m gathering (queuing up songs that have the right car trip vibes)
@carriethefairy 12:18 AM - 22 Aug 2022 16.
My dog is hunting (staring at me while i eat) and i am gathering (cutting up bits to give her)
@skyaking_ 08:48 AM - 23 Aug 2022 17.
bf is hunting (looking for a therapist) while i am gathering (putting our meds into little weekly pill containers)
@rachxkat 03:27 AM - 22 Aug 2022 18.
my boyfriend is hunting (getting me a bagel and coffee) and i am gathering (saving 20 tiktoks to show him when he gets back)
@jessoween 01:06 AM - 22 Aug 2022 19.
Husband is hunting (driving us to the restaurant) and I am gathering (placing an order for pickup)
@sarahmkamp 03:10 AM - 23 Aug 2022 20.
bf is hunting (killing a large animal in the woods with a bow and arrow) while i am gathering (picking fruits and vegetables in the woods and collecting them in a little basket)
@bbybeanburrito 03:04 PM - 22 Aug 2022 Now, it's your turn! How do you hunt and gather? Let me know in the comments.
