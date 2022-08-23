ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvpublic.org

State Receives Millions In Federal Grants For Preparedness

Organizations across West Virginia will receive millions in federal grants for preparedness efforts. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have awarded more than $24 million via 21 grants in the state. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health is...
