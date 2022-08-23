Read full article on original website
Breakdowns In The Food Supply Chain And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about breakdowns in the food supply chain from suppliers to grocery stores, including Buzz Food Service in Charleston, which is trying to alleviate the problem by training new, local butchers. Folkways reporter Zack Harold has the story. Also, in this show, this week...
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
State Receives Millions In Federal Grants For Preparedness
Organizations across West Virginia will receive millions in federal grants for preparedness efforts. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have awarded more than $24 million via 21 grants in the state. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health is...
