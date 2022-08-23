Read full article on original website
The Struts Drop Catchy, Sunset Strip-Inspired New Song ‘Fallin’ With Me’
When you know, you know! And The Struts knew they had something special with the new song "Fallin' With Me," so this fresh new earworm is here to occupy space in your brain while keeping your toes tapping. The track was inspired by nights out on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip,...
My Chemical Romance Perform ‘The World Is Ugly’ for the First Time in 14 Years
As emo-heads are no doubt aware, My Chemical Romance picked up their worldwide reunion tour last week. And just a few shows into the leg, the dark pop-rock titans have already played several older songs that they haven't performed live in well over a decade. In fact, not only did...
Alter Bridge Reveal First 2023 North American Tour Dates With Mammoth WVH + More
Who stateside is ready for some Pawns & Kings? After finishing out 2022 on tour in Europe, Alter Bridge will kick off the new year by touring in support of their latest album in the U.S. and Canada. The band just announced a North American tour leg, hitting 30 cities...
Stryper Postpone U.S. Tour Dates, Cite ‘Tour Bus and Labor Shortage’
Stryper have postponed a batch of U.S. tour dates they had planned for September, partly due to what the Michael Sweet-led Christian metal band described as a tour bus and labor shortage. They still have several Texas dates planned for next month. Their other plotted concerts will be rescheduled to...
Motley Crue Reportedly Planning Reunion Shows on 3 Other Continents
Motley Crue are reportedly planning to extended their "Stadium Tour" internationally, judging by tweets from the glam band's co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx. The current leg is now finishing its North American run. Get tickets here. On Twitter this week (Aug. 21), Sixx marveled that the 2022 trek, which has...
How a Deadly School Fire Inspired Lyrics for Massive Journey Hit Song
Journey keyboard/guitarist Jonathan Cain opened up about two near-death experiences he had as a child on an episode of I Am Second. The musician talked about a tragic school fire at Chicago's Our Lady of the Angels church school that led him on a path with music and eventually to writing one of their biggest hits.
Sleep’s ‘Dopesmoker’ Vinyl Reissue Contains Real Marijuana Leaves
Sleep have taken stoner metal to a whole new level with the vinyl reissue of their album Dopesmoker, which contains real marijuana leaves pressed into the LP. It'll be available through Jack White's Third Man Records, but may be pretty challenging to get a copy of. According to the listing,...
Five Finger Death Punch + Megadeth Bring Stacked Setlists to Tour Kickoff
On Friday (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth kicked off their national tour at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, with support from Fire From The Gods and The Hu. Five Finger Death Punch were celebrating the release of their new album AfterLife. Their 10-song set...
Katatonia Reveal First North American Tour in 5 Years With The Ocean Collective + Cellar Darling
The time has finally come. Katatonia are making the trek to North America, set to play their first shows stateside in five years. After taking a hiatus in 2018 and then reuniting to record City Burials for a 2020 release, Katatonia are ready to rock the U.S. and Canada once more.
Why Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Turned Down Singing Live With Led Zeppelin
At one point in 2008, Steven Tyler toyed with the idea of playing shows with Led Zeppelin as the classic rock band's lead singer. The longtime Aerosmith vocalist even practiced with Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page for the potential gigs where he'd apparently supplant Robert Plant, Zeppelin's iconic singer. So...
Richie Faulkner Wanted to Go Home Instead of to Hospital Amid Nearly Fatal Aorta Rupture
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner considers himself lucky in many ways after the events of Sept. 26, 2021. That was the night he was onstage with Judas Priest at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville when his aorta ruptured as the band was finishing their performance. In a new interview with Guitar World, Faulkner details some of the events that happened in order for him to have gotten the emergency surgery he needed that night.
