Artist Thierry Lefort Leaves His Mark With Vibrant Downtown Burbank Mural
Renowned international artist Thierry Lefort has created a local mural in partnership with the City of Burbank that shows a stunning interpretation of the city. Lefort’s relationship with the city began after the Burbank Economic Development team learned of his art through social media in the summer of 2021. The department was so impressed with Lefort’s work that they asked for permission to repost his creations online, which set the stage for their alliance.
City Council Approves Burbank Rose Float Design for 2023 Parade
Burbank’s City Council on Tuesday approved the design of the new 2023 float that will be built by the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (BTORA) for this year’s Rose Parade. “Adventure Awaits” will be Burbank’s entry in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade that will be held on...
Burbank Police Log: August 8 – August 14
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
City of Burbank
Free Recycled Water is Available for Pick Up Near George Izay Park between September 6-20, 2022. The City of Burbank is kicking off its 100th birthday celebration with the launch of its new Centennial website. Contained within the City’s main website (burbankusa.com),...
Girls’ Tennis Preview: Trio of Local Teams Look to Come Up Aces on Court
A group of local girls’ tennis teams enter the season with an assortment of expectations. Burbank and Burroughs each qualified for the playoffs last season, while Providence fielded a young squad that competed at the junior varsity level. Here’s a closer look at the squads. BURBANK. The Bulldogs...
Cross Country Season Could Produce Interesting Results
Cross country has long been a successful sport in our public schools. However, last year it was Providence High that won the CIF Southern Section Division 5 boys championship. This year the Pioneers will try to defend that title. Burroughs and Burbank are still both young and hoping to get back to the days of the past.
Girls’ Golf Preview: Burbank Looks to Stay Near Top of Pacific League
The golf bags have been broken out, meaning it’s time for a group of area girls’ golf teams to hit the links. Burbank, Burroughs and Providence have set reasonable expectations for the upcoming season, including to reduce their individual and team scores against the formidable opponents in their respective leagues.
Burbank Football Rallies For 34-30 Triumph Over Santa Fe
Back and forth the score went and with it momentum swings that reached a crescendo when Burbank High scored its fourth touchdown of the second half which secured its initial win of the season with a heart-stopping 34-30 nonleague decision over Santa Fe on Thursday night at Memorial Field. The...
Burbank Girls’ Tennis Turns Back Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy
As a sophomore, Sena Hammel is trying to fit in at the top of the lineup. In the early stages of the season, she’s making a case to remain there throughout the season for the Burbank High girls’ tennis team. Playing in temperatures reaching 95 degrees, Hammel won...
Burroughs Football Wins Battle in Season Opener
The good news is that the season is still very young and there is still lots of football to be played. Burroughs High showed lots of promise in its season opener Friday night as the Bears defeated visiting Fillmore High 17-7 at Memorial Field. “This was a good fight it...
City Comes Up With Temporary Plan for Raising Cane’s Neighbors Frustrations
After weeks of pleas from the residents near the new Raising Cane’s at Orchard and Olive, the Burbank City Council on Tuesday came up with some temporary fixes to try and help. When the fast food chicken restaurant first opened in June, lines were blocks long, with Raising Canes...
Burbank Police to Set Up DUI Checkpoint on Saturday Night
The Burbank Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
