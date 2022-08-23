Read full article on original website
Related
The story behind Nebraska and Northwestern playing their Big Ten opener in Ireland
The Big Ten season kicks off in Week 0, but the game won't be played in the United States. Why Northwestern and Nebraska instead will play in Ireland.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0