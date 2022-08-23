Read full article on original website
Riverside County Inmate Dies At Hospital
BANNING, CA — A Riverside County inmate died this weekend in the hospital, authorities announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies found the man in need of medical attention inside a housing unit at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries
(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Injured After Motorcycle Pursuit Through Twentynine Palms
(Story updated to show no arrest because of hospitalization) A man was hospitalized after leading authorities on a motorcycle chase through Twentynine Palms on Thursday (August 25). Sheriff’s Deputies report that Jason Lamore, 36, was riding a motorcycle near Pinon Ave and Cedar Drive in Twentynine Palms, when Sheriffs initiated...
Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday.
Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella
A death investigation was underway in Coachella Thursday morning after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators cordoned off the street at Vista del Norte just south of Tyler Street. Deputies said they were notified of the incident just after 2:00 a.m.m when a driver passed by the location and saw a person down in the street. The post Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified
Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs. KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store. Police confirmed the collision The post Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association
A middle school student got extra special attention today from the Indio police department. Adrian and his mother were in a traffic collision on Monday on Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. "He was shaken up knowing they were in a traffic accident, and his mother went to the hospital," says Ben Guitron, the Indio Police The post An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association appeared first on KESQ.
Gang Banger Arrested For Attempted Homicide
Bag of crystal meth confiscated during arrest of a suspect in Hemet Aug 18th 2022. The Sheriffs Department has arrested 3 people linked to a shooting in Coachella on August 15th 2022. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at a home on North State...
Indio Police investigating suspicious death
Indio Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at the intersection of Date Ave and Denslow Street. According to the department, at around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police were notified of an unresponsive man on the ground on Denslow Street. The circumstances surrounding the man's death have not been released, as of Tuesday afternoon. The post Indio Police investigating suspicious death appeared first on KESQ.
Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail
A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
Man found dead in Indio identified
Authorities today identified a 42-year-old man whose body was found in Indio. Officers responded to an area near Date Avenue and Denslow Street at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground, according to the Indio Police Department. https://youtu.be/I7Ku97wtb7E Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, The post Man found dead in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
Cold Case Homicide Team identifies remains found 31 years ago in Thermal
A woman whose remains were found 31 years ago in Thermal has been identified thanks to the use of forensic genealogy, the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team announced on Monday. On Tuesday, the Cold Case Homicide Team announced the remains were those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. Coffey's remains were found in The post Cold Case Homicide Team identifies remains found 31 years ago in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
New flag disposal site at the 29 Palms Cemetery District
In the 245 years that Americans have been waving our flag with pride, it’s not surprising that some have worn out. But the Stars and Stripes cannot simply be thrown into the garbage as this is considered disrespectful. According to the National Flag Federation, there are just a few ways to properly retire an American flag and thankfully, one is now available here in the Morongo Basin.
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
Three Coachella Residents Jailed on Meth Charges, One for Attempted Murder
Three Coachella residents were behind bars Friday — one for allegedly shooting a man — all of them for possessing what was believed to be a pound of methamphetamine. Arturo Espinoza Jr., 19, Pablo Lopez Vargas, 26, and Desiree Kapri Rodriguez, 27, were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of transportation of methamphetamine for sales, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Paul Heredia.
Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately
Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
