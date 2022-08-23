In the 245 years that Americans have been waving our flag with pride, it’s not surprising that some have worn out. But the Stars and Stripes cannot simply be thrown into the garbage as this is considered disrespectful. According to the National Flag Federation, there are just a few ways to properly retire an American flag and thankfully, one is now available here in the Morongo Basin.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO