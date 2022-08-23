Read full article on original website
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
Thomas Tuchel coy on Wesley Fofana's Leicester City absence as Chelsea target more signings before end of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on his interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, who is set to be excluded from the Foxes side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge despite signing a contract extension with Leicester...
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Bernardo Silva left 'unimpressed' as Manchester City reject €70M offer from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have rejected a €70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, according to a new report. In recent weeks, it has seemed like Silva has come to terms with spending the current campaign in Manchester. Several reports have suggested that the...
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for eight months
West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United's Premier League victory over Southampton
Manchester United have triumphed for the second time this season, beating Southampton in the Premier League. The result comes as the Red Devils' first away victory in seven, with Erik ten Hag's men climbing the table they sat 20th on this time a week ago. The victory came as courtesy...
Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman looks completely unrecognisable ten years after retiring
Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman looks almost unrecognisable a decade after playing his last professional game. The 42-year-old spent time with PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Fenerbahce during a fascinating, but splintered, career in football. He decided to hang up his boots in 2012, aged 33, after a...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Manchester United predicted XI vs Southampton (Premier League): Maguire remains on the bench and Ronaldo returns
After Monday night’s fantastic result against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s men set their sights on Southampton. Not many would question Erik ten Hag if he fielded the exact same eleven that beat Liverpool on Monday night. Each and every player staked their claim for a place in the team this weekend.
3 ways Erik ten Hag can line up his Manchester United front three with Antony signing
Manchester United are on the verge of signing Ajax winger Antony following months of negotiations with the Eredivisie club and he will offer some much needed quality to the front line at Old Trafford. The Brazilian was so keen to make the move happen that he exclusively spoke to Fabrizio...
Highlights show how important Harvey Elliott was to Liverpool destruction of Bournemouth
Harvey Elliott was a major part of Liverpool's inhalation of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, as they ran up a Premier League record equalling score. All week the story around Liverpool had been about the need to strengthen the midfield, following the loss to Manchester United last Monday. Jordan Henderson had...
Every word Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Leicester City
Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their dismal 3-0 defeat to Leeds United last weekend at Elland Road. Their unbeaten Premier League start came to an end, but they remain unbeaten at home following the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.
