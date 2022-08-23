The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney

Read full article on original website
empath
5d ago
Why are the quietly backing her.? They should be shouting it from the roof tops. She is by far the best republican they have.
Reply(190)
455
Rick.G
5d ago
I'll say this. As a democrat and if Liz Cheney runs for president she has my vote wirh I'm sure many other democrats. She's proven that's she is for all the people. She is someone that we need for this country
Reply(142)
260
Jack Wyckoff
5d ago
Liz’s political career is toast. Just because her father own’s Halliburton doesn’t make it right to hold office. Just like her trader father, who is a trader by moving his corporate HQ’s outside the US to avoid US corporate taxes, Liz sold out her constituents and their wants and needs. Some say the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Reply(66)
212
