Wyoming State

The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney

By Brian Schwartz, @schwartzbCNBC
CNBC
 5 days ago
empath
5d ago

Why are the quietly backing her.? They should be shouting it from the roof tops. She is by far the best republican they have.

Rick.G
5d ago

I'll say this. As a democrat and if Liz Cheney runs for president she has my vote wirh I'm sure many other democrats. She's proven that's she is for all the people. She is someone that we need for this country

Jack Wyckoff
5d ago

Liz’s political career is toast. Just because her father own’s Halliburton doesn’t make it right to hold office. Just like her trader father, who is a trader by moving his corporate HQ’s outside the US to avoid US corporate taxes, Liz sold out her constituents and their wants and needs. Some say the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS

