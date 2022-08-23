Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25
A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest suspect who was allegedly involved in armed robbery of taco truck in Rialto
A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a taco truck in Rialto, but two other suspects are still at large, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred on June 20 at about 11:01 p.m. in the 300 block of North Acacia Avenue. Three...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25; police seek suspect
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when a man was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing...
Fontana Herald News
Man walking near school while possessing 'two dangerous objects' is arrested by Fontana School Police officers
A man who had "two dangerous objects" was arrested as he walked near a school in Fontana, according to the Fontana School Police Department. School Police officers responded to the area of Almeria Middle School after dispatchers were told about the suspicious man on Aug. 26, police said in a Facebook post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino, kidnapping her toddler
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's San Bernardino home and kidnapping her two-year-old daughter. Raymond Ornales was arrested Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance. When they got there, a woman told officers that Ornales, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, hit her and threatened her with a gun. Then, the woman says, Ornales ran away with her toddler.
crimevoice.com
Arizona Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing 10 Stores and Shooting at Police
An Arizona man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a total of ten stores, shot at responding police officers, and accidentally shot himself. Samuel Smith, 26, was already at large for robbing nine stores—eight PetSmart stores and one Big Lots—when Rancho Cucamonga police were contacted about an armed robbery at a PetSmart located at 10940 Foothill Boulevard. The final incident took place around 8:45 PM on Monday, August 20th.
Fontana Herald News
Three persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 27
Three persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 27, according to the Fontana Police Department. One person was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and two additional individuals were arrested due to their outstanding warrants. The checkpoint was held at Foothill Boulevard and Hemlock Avenue from 7 p.m....
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly assaults his ex-girlfriend and tries to flee with their young daughter is arrested
A man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and tried to flee with their young daughter was arrested in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 27, officers received a call regarding a domestic disturbance, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. Once on scene, they were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
nbcpalmsprings.com
La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries
(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
z1077fm.com
Man Injured After Motorcycle Pursuit Through Twentynine Palms
(Story updated to show no arrest because of hospitalization) A man was hospitalized after leading authorities on a motorcycle chase through Twentynine Palms on Thursday (August 25). Sheriff’s Deputies report that Jason Lamore, 36, was riding a motorcycle near Pinon Ave and Cedar Drive in Twentynine Palms, when Sheriffs initiated...
Fontana Herald News
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced
A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
Reefer Madness: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Destroys Home due to… Solar Panels
On August 5, 2021, according to a civil complaint filed in federal court, Riverside County Sergeant Julio Olguin and around 20 deputies dressed in green fatigues and tactical gear used a battering ram to break down the side door of a home in Lake Elsinore, a bedroom community in Riverside County, California.
2 arrested after man’s body found in Corona church parking lot
Just over a week after a body was found in a church parking lot in Corona, police announced Thursday that they have arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder and other charges. The body of a man in his late 30s was found at about 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Sherman […]
foxla.com
Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton
COLTON, Calif. - The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.
Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella
A death investigation was underway in Coachella Thursday morning after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators cordoned off the street at Vista del Norte just south of Tyler Street. Deputies said they were notified of the incident just after 2:00 a.m.m when a driver passed by the location and saw a person down in the street. The post Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities: Man found in possession of Molotov cocktails in Fallbrook
A man wanted in a Riverside County case was taken into custody following the discovery of Molotov cocktails and hand-held bombs in Fallbrook, authorities said Wednesday.
paininthepass.info
Fontana Man ID’d In Fatal Crash On I-10 San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Coroner has identified a 39-year-old Fontana man driver who they say was killed in a crash on Interstate 10. The crash was reported just before 4am Thursday August 18, 2022. The location was on eastbound Interstate 10 at the Waterman Avenue onramp.
Comments / 0