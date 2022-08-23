ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morongo Valley, CA

Fontana Herald News

Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25

A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
HIGHLAND, CA
City
Morongo Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino, kidnapping her toddler

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's San Bernardino home and kidnapping her two-year-old daughter. Raymond Ornales was arrested Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance. When they got there, a woman told officers that Ornales, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, hit her and threatened her with a gun. Then, the woman says, Ornales ran away with her toddler.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Arizona Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing 10 Stores and Shooting at Police

An Arizona man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a total of ten stores, shot at responding police officers, and accidentally shot himself. Samuel Smith, 26, was already at large for robbing nine stores—eight PetSmart stores and one Big Lots—when Rancho Cucamonga police were contacted about an armed robbery at a PetSmart located at 10940 Foothill Boulevard. The final incident took place around 8:45 PM on Monday, August 20th.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 27

Three persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 27, according to the Fontana Police Department. One person was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and two additional individuals were arrested due to their outstanding warrants. The checkpoint was held at Foothill Boulevard and Hemlock Avenue from 7 p.m....
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries

(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
z1077fm.com

Man Injured After Motorcycle Pursuit Through Twentynine Palms

(Story updated to show no arrest because of hospitalization) A man was hospitalized after leading authorities on a motorcycle chase through Twentynine Palms on Thursday (August 25). Sheriff’s Deputies report that Jason Lamore, 36, was riding a motorcycle near Pinon Ave and Cedar Drive in Twentynine Palms, when Sheriffs initiated...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
truecrimedaily

SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton

COLTON, Calif. - The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.
COLTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella

A death investigation was underway in Coachella Thursday morning after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators cordoned off the street at Vista del Norte just south of Tyler Street. Deputies said they were notified of the incident just after 2:00 a.m.m when a driver passed by the location and saw a person down in the street. The post Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
paininthepass.info

Fontana Man ID’d In Fatal Crash On I-10 San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Coroner has identified a 39-year-old Fontana man driver who they say was killed in a crash on Interstate 10. The crash was reported just before 4am Thursday August 18, 2022. The location was on eastbound Interstate 10 at the Waterman Avenue onramp.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

