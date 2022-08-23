Read full article on original website
Jet made an emergency landing after flight attendants told passengers that the pilot had fainted, report says
A passenger on a Jet2 flight to Turkey was told by a cabin crew member that a pilot had fainted after hitting turbulence, Birmingham Live reported.
Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week
Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. The plunge in early trading in Asia paralleled the drop on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week sinking more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the U.S. is damaging to Asia’s export-reliant economies. The message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a speech Friday had been expected, though some had wished for words that weren't quite so clear. “The market apparently was looking for something a little more neutral....
