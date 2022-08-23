ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, NJ

Angelo's Pizzeria closes after nearly 60 years in Maywood

MAYWOOD, N.J. -- A well known New Jersey pizzeria that has been open for nearly 60 years has served its last slice.

A sign on the door of Angelo's Pizzeria in Maywood says they were evicted on August 15.

Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Angelo and Mary Mafaro.

In a social media post, their son, Charles, said he was deeply saddened and apologized for closing his family's business.

He blamed "horrible management," but did not offer any other details.

Mary Marafo died last year.

