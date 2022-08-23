Read full article on original website
Swastika Mountain in Oregon may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, located within Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, may get a new name later this year -- partly thanks to one Eugene resident.
KVAL
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
KVAL
Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E
EUGENE, Ore. — At 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Deputies said preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by 41-year-old Randal Hahn Jr. of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole.
KVAL
24 Oregon arts organizations receive grant awards
EUGENE, Ore. — Organizations in Eugene such as the Lane Arts Council, the Eugene Symphony Association, and the Wordcrafters in Eugene are among 24 arts organizations around the state that have been awarded learning grants. The Oregon Arts Commission announced that the organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Three cougars killed in Bend and Sisters in a ‘very unusual’ occurrence
Three cougars were shot and killed by Oregon State Police in Bend and Sisters over the weekend. Euthanizing three cougars in the same weekend, in the same county is very unusual, authorities said. One of the shootings happened in a southwest Bend neighborhood on Hitch Post Lane on Saturday, where...
KVAL
Fatal motorcycle crash outside of Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On August 24th just after 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. Officials say a female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries....
nbc16.com
Search for woman who dropped off late husband's flag at American Legion
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KVAL
Sheriff: 40-year-old Cottage Grove woman dies in crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Shoreview Dr., southeast of Cottage Grove. While en route, deputies were advised that a red jeep had crashed into a...
KVAL
With school about to start, local officials say to make sure immunizations are up to date
EUGENE, Ore. — The new school year is almost here, and local health officials want parents to make sure kids are up to date on immunizations before heading to class. Doctor Leslie Pelinka, a pediatrician with PeaceHealth medical Group, says immunizations like polio and MMR are a state requirement for kids going to school.
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire finally starts to slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles east of Oakridge, OR is up to 7,632 acres but is now at 10% containment. According to the National Incident Management team and the US Forest service, Calm weather and fire behavior have provided windows of opportunity for fire suppression. In the Waldo Lake Wilderness firefighters are building direct fireline using minimum impact suppression tactics (MIST) from Waldo Lake westward.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
kezi.com
Young man who allegedly attacked grandfather back in jail after violating release agreement
BLACHLY, Ore. – Ethan Sinclair Wolcott, 21, who stands accused of attacking his grandfather with a machete in Fall of 2021, is back in custody after violating his release agreement, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. In October of 2021 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ethan...
kezi.com
At least one person taken to hospital following single semi rollover on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore.-- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a single semi truck rollover crash on the offramp of Beltline Eastbound to Delta Southbound, Eugene Police said. Emergency crews and police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. As of 4:30 a.m., drivers are asked...
kqennewsradio.com
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
KTVL
Missing 5-year-old boy and 48-year-old man last seen in Josephine County
Josephine County, Ore — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy, Zayne Coley, and a 48-year-old man, Jonathan Coley. According to JCSO, Zayne was visiting Jonathan in Josephine County. They last checked in on August 16, 2022 and stated that they would return...
KVAL
Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
KVAL
Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
