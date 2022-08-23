ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild

Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
REEDSPORT, OR
KVAL

Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E

EUGENE, Ore. — At 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Deputies said preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by 41-year-old Randal Hahn Jr. of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

24 Oregon arts organizations receive grant awards

EUGENE, Ore. — Organizations in Eugene such as the Lane Arts Council, the Eugene Symphony Association, and the Wordcrafters in Eugene are among 24 arts organizations around the state that have been awarded learning grants. The Oregon Arts Commission announced that the organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Fatal motorcycle crash outside of Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On August 24th just after 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. Officials say a female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries....
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: 40-year-old Cottage Grove woman dies in crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Shoreview Dr., southeast of Cottage Grove. While en route, deputies were advised that a red jeep had crashed into a...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire finally starts to slow down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles east of Oakridge, OR is up to 7,632 acres but is now at 10% containment. According to the National Incident Management team and the US Forest service, Calm weather and fire behavior have provided windows of opportunity for fire suppression. In the Waldo Lake Wilderness firefighters are building direct fireline using minimum impact suppression tactics (MIST) from Waldo Lake westward.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA

Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
VIDA, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police

Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
NEWBERG, OR
KVAL

Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
ROSEBURG, OR

