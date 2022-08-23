Tyler Hubbard Reveals His Unexpected Hidden Talent & It's Hilarious

Taylor Swift was the top winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as she won Video of the Year. The singer and songwriter took the moon person trophy for her work in the 10-minute music video for “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version). When the star took the stage she made an announcement that left all of her fans shocked as she revealed when her next album was dropping. “My brand new album comes out October 21,” she said to a bursting “And I will tell you more at midnight.” MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos Gallery When Swift took the stage to accept...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 MINUTES AGO