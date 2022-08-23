Tyler Hubbard Reveals His Unexpected Hidden Talent & It's Hilarious
Though most people might know Tyler Hubbard as an award-winning singer-songwriter, it turns out he has another talent: falling asleep — even in unexpected places. Hubbard shared a hilarious reel on Instagram , posing the question, “Hey Tyler, do you have any hidden talents outside of music?” That’s when he shares several clips proving that he’s been caught napping in some surprising settings, even falling asleep sitting at tables in restaurants. Hubbard’s fans and fellow artists couldn’t get enough, including Jelly Roll , who said “I laughed so hard at this,” and Lindsay Ell , who deemed the reel “IG gold right here.”
Hubbard set the reel to “Dancin’ In The Country,” one of his latest solo tracks to release from his “specially curated” 6-track project of the same name. Previously, he released “ Way Home ,” “ 35’s ” and “ 5 Foot 9 ,” which also appears on Dancin’ In The Country . Hubbard’s latest batch of new music comes shortly before he’s set to join Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on Urban’s headlining tour next month. Hubbard explained: “I wanted to get some more music out before I hit the road with Keith so there was actually some songs out there that the fans can get to know, and these songs are fun and I’m super excited about them.” Listen to the songs on Dancin’ In The Country here .
