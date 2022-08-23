Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail
A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
New flag disposal site at the 29 Palms Cemetery District
In the 245 years that Americans have been waving our flag with pride, it’s not surprising that some have worn out. But the Stars and Stripes cannot simply be thrown into the garbage as this is considered disrespectful. According to the National Flag Federation, there are just a few ways to properly retire an American flag and thankfully, one is now available here in the Morongo Basin.
Twentynine Palms Ladycats crush on the tennis court Thursday
The TPHS Varsity Ladycats hosted the Bears of Big Bear on Thursday. The Ladycats won 8 to 3. In singles action Corey watt won two sets and Carly Bateman won one set. In doubles action, the teams of Marley Kyle/Addy Simmons and Tomi Toyama/Kairi Scott each won both of their sets while the team of Katelyn Luke/Avianna Lipkins won one set. The Ladycats are 1 and 0.
Free Aeromyth concert this Saturday
Walk this way to Tortoise Rock Casino, because tonight, Aeromyth, the Aerosmith tribute band will be performing a free concert. You don’t want to miss a thing about tonight’s Tortoise Rock concert, the latest in their summer concert series. This is a free, all ages concert featuring Aerosmith’s greatest hits like “Dream On,” “Sweat Emotion,” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.”
