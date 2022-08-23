Read full article on original website
zachnews.net
Breaking News: San Bernardino County, CA: Mojave National Preserve has again closed several roads due to flash flooding from recent storms.
Source: Mojave National Preserve (Information) Picture: Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: The Mojave National Preserve have again closed several roads due to flash flooding from storms. According to the Mojave National Preserve, the latest heavy rains on Friday washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail
A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
z1077fm.com
New flag disposal site at the 29 Palms Cemetery District
In the 245 years that Americans have been waving our flag with pride, it’s not surprising that some have worn out. But the Stars and Stripes cannot simply be thrown into the garbage as this is considered disrespectful. According to the National Flag Federation, there are just a few ways to properly retire an American flag and thankfully, one is now available here in the Morongo Basin.
Caltrans works to repair 10 Freeway in Riverside Co. after flash flood; eastbound travel no longer impacted
Caltrans crews began working Thursday morning to replace a section of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County that was destroyed by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, washing away the freeway’s eastbound lanes roughly 30 miles west of Blythe, near Joshua Tree National Park. Devin Croft captured video […]
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Washes Away Part of 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Heavy rain in Riverside County on Wednesday washed away part of the 10 Freeway, leaving some eastbound lanes closed until further notice. As of Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the eastbound 10 Freeway remained closed just east of the 177 freeway, in the Desert Center area about 70 miles outside of Palm Springs. Some lanes reopened later Thursday, but it was not immediately clear when the freeway will fully reopen.
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms
Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
New video shows severe flood damage to 10 Fwy in Riverside County
Update: One lane of the eastbound 10 Freeway was open as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Caltrans. Eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County were washed away Wednesday evening when heavy rainfall delivered a flash flood. The flooding occurred just before 8 p.m., impacting the 10 Fwy south of Joshua Tree National […]
Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately
Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving overturned semi truck with trailer completely off eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Post 126.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Homer, California: Crash involving overturned semi truck with trailer completely off eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Post 126. Emergency responders are responded. More information coming in. ***
Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified
Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening. The Riverside County Coronors Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs. KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store. Police confirmed the collision The post Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
Boat that sank in rain-swollen Lake Havasu recovered near California shoreline
San Bernardino County sheriff's divers helped recover a boat that sank in Lake Havasu after the area was battered by extreme weather over the past several days.The boat sank last Thursday in the vicinity of Skier's Island, after authorities got reports it was trying to make its way toward Parker Dam after departing the area of Thompson Bay, as heavy rain was inundating the area, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Severe weather has been pummeling Arizona since last week, with the National Weather Service issuing a rotating series of severe thunderstorm, flash flood, and dust storm warnings. When the...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident on Bear Valley Road [Apple Valley, CA]
APPLE VALLEY, CA (August 23, 2022) – Police responded to an accident on Bear Valley Road that left one person dead, Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on August 17th at around 12:46 p.m. involving a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, a 2017 Subaru Forester, and a four-door Mazda sedan.
z1077fm.com
Twentynine Palms Ladycats crush on the tennis court Thursday
The TPHS Varsity Ladycats hosted the Bears of Big Bear on Thursday. The Ladycats won 8 to 3. In singles action Corey watt won two sets and Carly Bateman won one set. In doubles action, the teams of Marley Kyle/Addy Simmons and Tomi Toyama/Kairi Scott each won both of their sets while the team of Katelyn Luke/Avianna Lipkins won one set. The Ladycats are 1 and 0.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree teen missing since Aug. 1 – Family seeks your help in looking
Devonte Willis was last seen on August 1st in Joshua Tree. A 15-year-old has been missing from Joshua Tree since August 1st and the family is seeking your help in looking for him. Devonte Willis is black, 5 foot 5 inches tall, with blonde and brown dreadlocks and approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt, dark colored jeans and a black hoodie.
Inland Empire mountains, deserts could see monsoon thunderstorms tonight
A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association
A middle school student got extra special attention today from the Indio police department. Adrian and his mother were in a traffic collision on Monday on Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. "He was shaken up knowing they were in a traffic accident, and his mother went to the hospital," says Ben Guitron, the Indio Police The post An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
vvng.com
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a late-night multi-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at 12:27 am, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the northbound I-15, south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved 4-5 vehicles including a Mercedez C300 that overturned and landed along the right shoulder in a drainage ditch.
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Southern California have used genealogical DNA to crack another cold case -- this one involving a set of human remains that were found in the desert more than three decades ago. The bones were found in the Coachella Valley, near Indio, in January 1991....
