We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
There are so many places across New York State that you may or may not have heard of. Places that are considered areas, but not necessarily towns. You might even consider them the 'area of' type thing. So when someone asked me if I knew where the Town of Southeast...
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
It will help you safely get rid of potentially dangerous products in your home. Life is so busy for everyone lately and keeping everything clean in your home can be very tough. Sometimes things can pile up in the garage and basement and you can completely forget what you have...
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
A loophole in the law allows teenagers under 21 to order beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants. My wife was scrolling through her Facebook feed the other day when I heard her say "no way!" She found a photo of her friend's young son sitting at a bar drinking a beer. Thinking it must be photoshopped or some sort of prank, she read the caption which was posted by the child's mother confirming that the photo was, in fact, real.
The ideal day would include spending time with animals, sipping on a cocktail and hanging out with others. All of this is possible here in the Hudson Valley with two upcoming events. Pets Alive will be hosting events in the Hudson Valley for everyone. This no-kill animal rescue takes pride...
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
