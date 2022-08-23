ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
101.5 WPDH

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Greenburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenburgh, NY
State
Texas State
Westchester County, NY
Accidents
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is This the Hudson Valley’s Funniest Road Sign?

I'd ask you to be mature, but it's hard to keep a straight face when you drive past what may be the funniest road sign in the Hudson Valley. After some research, we now have answers about what exactly it means and who on god's green earth thought it would be a good idea to install in the first place.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed

A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New York State Police#Traffic Accident#Fairview Fire Department#Rockland Video#Hudson Valley Post#Dodge Durango
101.5 WPDH

Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
MILLERTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
101.5 WPDH

Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change

A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Pharmaceutical Collection & Waste Disposal for Orange County Residents

I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try

Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Loophole Lets 18-Year-Olds Drink Beer at Bar, Will it Work in NY?

A loophole in the law allows teenagers under 21 to order beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants. My wife was scrolling through her Facebook feed the other day when I heard her say "no way!" She found a photo of her friend's young son sitting at a bar drinking a beer. Thinking it must be photoshopped or some sort of prank, she read the caption which was posted by the child's mother confirming that the photo was, in fact, real.
DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy