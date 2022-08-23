Read full article on original website
Brian Halla
5d ago
they should be back in business tomorrow. As much as they charge for phone plans they should of started working yesterday lol
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV
Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the Last Open Sears Stores is in NY! Wanna See Inside?
Not abandoned, in fact it's fully operational. 'Help Wanted' signs are even posted at the entrances. The phrase 'Welcome to Sears' is rarely uttered today, but back in its heyday, there were about 3,500 stores. Today, somewhere between 25 and 30 full size Sears stores remain nationwide. One of the...
Big Hazardous Waste Event to Happen in Sullivan County, NY
It will help you safely get rid of potentially dangerous products in your home. Life is so busy for everyone lately and keeping everything clean in your home can be very tough. Sometimes things can pile up in the garage and basement and you can completely forget what you have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brush fires continue to plague region
HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
Lane Closures Scheduled On Pair Of Busy Westchester Roadways
State officials announced plans for upcoming lane closures on two busy Westchester County roadways. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect lane closures on the Sprain Brook Parkway and Cross County Parkway, beginning Monday, Aug. 29, to facilitate roadway work. Officials said the closures are scheduled...
UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287
A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.
We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Remains Open After Devastating Fire
A popular farm in the Hudson Valley has no plans to close following a devasting fire. Barton Orchards is remaining open, despite Monday's fire on their property. On Facebook, officials announced crops can be picked this weekend and the farm will open on Friday, Sept. 2. Barton Orchards in Poughquag,...
Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever
Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Two Popular Middletown Hotels Sold for $34 Million
Two huge hotels in Middletown totaling over 250 rooms have been sold for a whopping $34 million. According to a press release, there were 12 written offers submitted for the Middletown properties. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap represented the sale of the Marriott Courtyard and Hampton Inn, both located on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.
Pets Alive Offering 2 Fun-Filled Opportunities to Help Local Animals in the Hudson Valley
The ideal day would include spending time with animals, sipping on a cocktail and hanging out with others. All of this is possible here in the Hudson Valley with two upcoming events. Pets Alive will be hosting events in the Hudson Valley for everyone. This no-kill animal rescue takes pride...
rocklanddaily.com
Self-Storage Facility Proposed in Place of Nanuet Holiday Inn
Developers need new approval to build a self-storage facility on the 6.6-acre Thruway Plaza Shopping Center on Route 59. The Town of Clarkstown Planning Board approved the original proposal last October, allowing developers to build a five-story, 121-room Holiday Inn Express and a QuickChek with gas pumps. The approval process took two and a half years. It required three buffer variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals and a special use permit from the Town Board for the gas station.
Great News! Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand Is NOT Closing
I can’t believe how many stories I read about Hudson Valley Businesses permanently closing their doors. Restaurants and delis, new shops and places that have been around forever. It hasn’t been easy these past few years, and the Hudson Valley has paid a price. We’ve lost so many great businesses.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6