Poughkeepsie, NY

Brian Halla
5d ago

they should be back in business tomorrow. As much as they charge for phone plans they should of started working yesterday lol

94.3 Lite FM

Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV

Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
Poughkeepsie, NY
Accidents
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Monticello, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Cars
City
Rhinebeck, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brush fires continue to plague region

HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
FORT MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
MAHWAH, NJ
101.5 WPDH

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Two Popular Middletown Hotels Sold for $34 Million

Two huge hotels in Middletown totaling over 250 rooms have been sold for a whopping $34 million. According to a press release, there were 12 written offers submitted for the Middletown properties. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap represented the sale of the Marriott Courtyard and Hampton Inn, both located on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Self-Storage Facility Proposed in Place of Nanuet Holiday Inn

Developers need new approval to build a self-storage facility on the 6.6-acre Thruway Plaza Shopping Center on Route 59. The Town of Clarkstown Planning Board approved the original proposal last October, allowing developers to build a five-story, 121-room Holiday Inn Express and a QuickChek with gas pumps. The approval process took two and a half years. It required three buffer variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals and a special use permit from the Town Board for the gas station.
NANUET, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

