Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy
A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it. When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight
A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date
A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
Bride Implements ‘Tiered’ Wedding System, Demands Guests Pay for Reception
A wedding can be an expensive affair when all the final costs are tallied up. However, one couple shocked their friends after they sent out their save the dates which asked for money to cover the cost of their reception. An invitee took to Reddit explaining the bride and groom...
Woman Asks Fiance to Remove Tattoo of Ex-Wife’s Name: ‘I Think He May Be Scared of the Pain’
People regret tattoos for many reasons, but one man's "young and stupid" decision is causing a problem within his current relationship. Taking to parenting forum Mumsnet for advice, his fiancé revealed she wants him to remove one of his tattoos: his ex-wife's name. "Am I being unreasonable to ask...
Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles Fans Who Hate Their Relationship
Oliva Wilde opened up about her experience with Harry Styles' fans. In particular, she got candid about how fans who have been critical of her relationship with the pop star are not indicative of the larger fandom. Wilde characterized Styles' following as a group of "deeply loving people" in the...
Woman Bans Teen Brother From No-Kids Wedding, Makes Exception for Sister
Family drama erupted after a couple decided to have a no-kids destination wedding in Norway, despite the bride having two teenage siblings. "From the start, my fiancé and I knew we wanted a child-free wedding with nobody under 21, as we both find children and tweens very annoying, but we provided childcare for the little kids," the bride wrote via Reddit.
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
House of the Dragon’s familiar choice of opening credits music divides Game of Thrones fans
House of the Dragon viewers are expressing surprise as HBO unveiled theme music for the new series.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spin-off show was broadcast on Sunday (28 August).The series premiered earlier this month – but, when it began, it came without an opening credits sequence. Viewers were treated to a brand new credits sequence at the beginning of the latest instalment – and it left Thrones fans feeling very nostalgic due to the fact it reuses Ramin Djwadi’s original theme music.Many praised the theme’s return to TV, but others were left feeling underwhelmed by the decision.“It...
Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died in ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill, musician and ex-husband of makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill, has died. He was 33. "The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time," the beauty star wrote in an Instagram Story Friday (Aug. 12). A follow-up Instagram Story featured a photo of Jon alongside a message from his family.
Queen Elizabeth Being Called On to Recognize Black Sabbath’s ‘Services to Music’
All hail Black Sabbath! That's what members of the British Parliament are saying as calls heat up for Queen Elizabeth to officially recognize the heavy metal godfathers for their "services to music." On August 12, Khalid Mahmood, Labour Member of Parliament since 2001 for Birmingham Perry Barr, shared a letter...
Kate Gosselin’s Ex Jon Claims Reality TV Mom Dipped Into Her Kids’ Trust Funds
The family drama continues for Jon and Kate Gosselin, formerly of TLC's hit show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The reality TV stars have tip-toed their way back into the spotlight after Jon recently claimed his ex-wife took $100,000 out of their kids' trust funds. According to legal documents allegedly...
Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’
Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
TikTok Reveals Most Common Wedding Regrets: ‘Not Having a Second Dress’
In a series of viral TikTok videos, podcast host Nicole Pellegrino reveals the most common wedding regrets she hears from other brides — as well as her own biggest regret — in the hope that future brides can avoid similar mistakes. One of the most common wedding regrets?...
Anne Hathaway Starring in Movie Adaptation of Harry Styles-Inspired Fan Fic
While Harry Styles is set to head to the big screen in Don't Worry Darling, he is also headed there in another way — this time around via Anne Hathaway, who is set to star in a film based on a fan fiction book inspired by the pop star.
