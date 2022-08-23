Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 19-21: * Glen Paul Siegrist, 1061 1/2 39th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense shoplifting, fined $170.25 and sentenced to six months in jail which was suspended and he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay a $50 Civil Penalty to the Vienna Wal-Mart. He is also not allowed back on Wal-Mart property.
WTAP
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he pointed a gun at a woman. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department, 33-year-old Mason Price got into an argument with a woman driver during an incident in traffic near the Grand Central Mall Wednesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
meigsindypress.com
One Person Deceased Following Explosion Near Harrisonville
HARRISONVILLE, Ohio – One person has died following the explosion near Harrisonville yesterday. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, on August 26, 2022 the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device near Scipio Township in Meigs County. It was previously described as a pipe bomb.
WSAZ
One person dead after explosion
UPDATE 8/27/2022 MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ)- A man has died following an explosion of a homemade device. The victim’s identity has not been released. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WZAZ his department began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosion device on Friday. A search warrant was executed...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
WTAP
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to drug charge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. According to a news release from the United State Attorney’s Office 58-year-old, Toni Johnson was arrested after authorities found 82 grams of fentanyl after a search of her home on April 27, 2021.
WDTV
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
Ohio woman allowed 4-year-old daughter to consume drugs: Police say
An Ohio woman was arrested after police say she allowed her child to consume drugs. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cadiz Rd. in Cambridge to conduct a welfare check on a 4-year child after receiving reports of drug abuse and child neglect. Deputies say when they arrived, they noted concerns over the child’s […]
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo held at Henderson Hall
WILLIAMSTOWN — The 2nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown. The event brought together historical societies from the area, local artisans, including a glass blower, blacksmith, tin smith, weavers, spinners and others to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Larry Eugene Knopp
Larry Eugene Knopp, 68, of Ravenswood, W.Va., and Grundy, Va., passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. Funeral, 3 p.m., Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Lester Morgan and Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.castofuneralhome.com.
woay.com
WSAZ
Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Joining the club
Two or three towns in the state have walking clubs composed entirely of young ladies who find pedestrian exercise not only beneficial but extremely enjoyable. They do not walk the saw dust ring for prizes but tramp over the country at their own sweet will and to their heart’s delight. Would such a club flourish in Parkersburg? We are afraid not.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Denise L. Farson
Denise L. Farson, of the Horseneck Community, Waverly, WV, died at her residence, Thursday, Aug. 25th, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Denise attended Willow Island Baptist Church. She was born in Vermont, Aug. 29th 1951, to Conrad Laplante and Solange (Sally) Chainy Laplante. Her Family moved to Connecticut on a small farm where in her Preteens she found her true calling and love for horses. She graduated in 1969 from Newington High School in Connecticut and enrolled in and graduated from Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre in Wood County, West Virginia, where she was then employed as an instructor for over 12 years until its decline. She then enrolled and graduated from Salem University in Equine Studies.
