Dallas, TX

Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail

Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Carron Jones Perry

Carron Jones Perry is a Senior Auditor for the City of Dallas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BADST). A wife and mother Carron brings over 25 years of internal auditing expertise to the City of Dallas. Hailing from Vidalia, LA, Carron has enjoyed stints at Tribune Publishing Company, Neiman Marcus, Metromedia Restaurant Group and Haggar Clothing Co. She is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), who is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).
DALLAS, TX
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
tornadopix.com

HEB brings new home decor and furniture to DFW shoppers

Milk, bread, eggs.. an accent chair? Starting this month, some HEB Shoppers in Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up goods and home furnishings along with their groceries. And there are promises of more in future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home décor lines under the new...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'

Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

Who was Amon G. Carter? And why was he 'Mr. Fort Worth'?

For many North Texans — particularly the thousands of newcomers who've moved here -- Amon G. Carter is just a name on a museum, a college stadium (at TCU), several streets, even a lake. But Carter was an epic figure in the city's history. And Dave Leiber, the "Watchdog" columnist for the Dallas Morning News was inspired to write a one-man play about him, a play that opens this weekend in Hurst.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 killed in southeast Dallas after gunman opens fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was found dead in southeast Dallas early this morning when police responded to reports of an active shooter.Officers responded to a call from the 800 block of Wixom Lane about an active shooter who had hit a nearby home.When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot behind a shed on a vacant property. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but he died at the scene.The victim's identity is currently unknown, and the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him. Police have not released any information about possible suspects but said the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek Koerner with the Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or by email.
DALLAS, TX
dallasposttrib.com

“White Only” Sign

“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies

Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car

A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE

