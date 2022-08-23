DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was found dead in southeast Dallas early this morning when police responded to reports of an active shooter.Officers responded to a call from the 800 block of Wixom Lane about an active shooter who had hit a nearby home.When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot behind a shed on a vacant property. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but he died at the scene.The victim's identity is currently unknown, and the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him. Police have not released any information about possible suspects but said the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek Koerner with the Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or by email.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO