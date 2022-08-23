ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Island USA’ stars feel ‘dread’ when host Sarah Hyland enters villa

By Evan Real
 5 days ago

Welcome to Sarah Island.

“Love Island USA” Season 4 castoffs tell Page Six about the mixed feelings they have when host Sarah Hyland enters the villa unannounced.

“It’s a stomach drop and some dread,” says Jared Hassim, who recently exited the Peacock reality series in a fan-voted dumping ceremony. “It never means anything good!”

Hassim jokes that his childhood crush on Hyland has faded in the wake of her announcing his elimination.

“I used to have a big old crush on her, too! Yeah, she done kicked me out the house. She kicked me out the villa,” he says with a laugh.

The 31-year-old actress took over for influencer Arielle Vandenberg when the reality series moved to the streamer this year following three seasons on CBS.

“Love Island USA” Season 4 castoffs tell Page Six about the the mixed feelings they have when host Sarah Hyland enters the villa.
Casey Durkin/Peacock

“I don’t care how pretty of a package you bring it in, that news is always going to be bad news when Sarah walks in,” Hassim elaborates. “Despite her beautiful smile, it’s just a bad situation for the Islanders. She walks in and somebody’s walking out.”

Kat Gibson — who departed “Love Island USA” on her own volition to pursue a relationship with Hassim outside of the villa — agrees with her new beau.

Contestant Jared Hassim jokes that his childhood crush was ruined after Hyland announced his elimination from the Peacock reality show.
Page Six

“Oh my God, she’s so gorgeous, so it’s an amazing sight to see. But apart from that, your heart sinks a little bit because you’re like, ‘Oh God, something is coming,’” the YouTuber explains.

“You don’t know what, you don’t know when, but you definitely know something’s coming. It’s a little bit of a terrifying moment.”

“It’s a little bit of a terrifying moment,” Kat Gibson (far right) says of the actress’ surprise arrivals.
Casey Durkin/Peacock

Bella Barbaro says coming face-to-face with Hyland — who took time off from hosting duties this weekend to marry Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams — is a “surreal” experience.

“You’re just slapped in the face,” the singer says. “So many questions fill your mind: ‘Why is she here? Who’s going home? How is this gonna happen? Who’s getting dumped and how are they getting dumped?’”

Hyland took over influencer Arielle Vandenberg’s role as host when “Love Island USA” moved from CBS to Peacock after three seasons.
Casey Durkin/Peacock

Though Hyland was hired to send contestants come, Barbaro points out that the “Modern Family” star does so with compassion.

“She is such a great person and makes it so easy to talk to and so comfortable,” the Long Island native says. “And I’m very honored that I was able to be in the same room as her.”

Bella Barbaro points out that Hyland makes Islanders feel “comfortable” during unexpected dumping ceremonies.
Page Six

Chanse Corbi doesn’t fault Hyland for her duties — but acknowledges that her presence elicits both anxiety and peace among show participants.

“I was like, ‘Oh, s—t. I love you, but go away. You look great, but I don’t want to see you right now!’” the college student tells us. “You definitely feel the atmosphere change when she gets there because you just know one of your friends are leaving.”

“You definitely feel the atmosphere change when she gets there,” Chanse Corbi says of Hyland.
Page Six

Corbi adds, “But she was lit. She made everybody feel super comfortable. Even though she knew she was there to jumble the bag a little bit, it was always nice to see her.”

“Love Island USA” is available to stream on Peacock. New episodes drop Tuesday through Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

