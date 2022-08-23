ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Angelina Jolie takes daughter Vivienne to meet ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast backstage

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBzh2_0hS0Bqta00

Angelina Jolie took her daughter Vivienne to see “Dear Evan Hansen” in Philadelphia over the weekend, where the 14-year-old got to meet the show’s cast backstage.

The actress, 47, rocked a black dress and matching sunnies for the epic Saturday outing.

Vivienne, for her part, was all smiles in a gray crewneck and jeans while posing for pics with Anthony Norman and his co-stars.

The production’s Instagram account shared backstage snaps the following day from Jolie and Vivienne’s visit.

“👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne [sic] this weekend in Philly,” read the Sunday social media upload.

Jolie has had a busy month bonding with her kids, from dropping off Zahara , 17, at Spelman College to visiting Universal Studios with Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BD6su_0hS0Bqta00
The 14-year-old grinned backstage.
dearevanhansen/Instagram

The Oscar winner is also the mother of Maddon, 21, Pax, 18, and Shiloh, 16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The former couple split in 2016 . Although they were declared legally single three years later, the exes are still battling for custody of their minor children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcvUX_0hS0Bqta00
Jolie is also the mother of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox.
WireImage

Earlier this month, FBI records were leaked detailing an infamous altercation on a private jet that occurred four days before Jolie filed for divorce from her 58-year-old “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star.

The actor allegedly accused his then-wife of “f–king up [their] family,” according to the documents obtained by Page Six.

Jolie also claimed that the “Fury” star “pushed” her and poured beer on her. Photos of her alleged bruises appear in the record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhjWN_0hS0Bqta00
The actress and Brad Pitt’s custody battle is ongoing.
Getty Images

However, there is “zero chance” of the FBI reopening the investigation, a friend of the actor told us Friday. The insider noted that “there is nothing new” in the documents.

The FBI never brought criminal charges against Pitt over the alleged incident, and a spokesperson for the organization told us they could not comment on the case.

Jolie has been left “broken” by her split and ensuing legal proceedings, she revealed in a September 2021 Guardian interview .

“At the end of the day, even if you and a few people you love are the only people who know the truth of your life — what you fight for or what you sacrifice or what you’ve suffered — you come to be at peace with that, regardless of everything going on around you,” the “Salt” star added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knox, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters

The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
CELEBRITIES
People

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce

Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi#Backstage#Jolie And Vivienne#Spelman College#Universal Studios#Wireimage
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy