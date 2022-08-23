Angelina Jolie takes daughter Vivienne to meet ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast backstage

Angelina Jolie took her daughter Vivienne to see “Dear Evan Hansen” in Philadelphia over the weekend, where the 14-year-old got to meet the show’s cast backstage.

The actress, 47, rocked a black dress and matching sunnies for the epic Saturday outing.

Vivienne, for her part, was all smiles in a gray crewneck and jeans while posing for pics with Anthony Norman and his co-stars.

The production’s Instagram account shared backstage snaps the following day from Jolie and Vivienne’s visit.

“👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne [sic] this weekend in Philly,” read the Sunday social media upload.

Jolie has had a busy month bonding with her kids, from dropping off Zahara , 17, at Spelman College to visiting Universal Studios with Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox.

The 14-year-old grinned backstage. dearevanhansen/Instagram

The Oscar winner is also the mother of Maddon, 21, Pax, 18, and Shiloh, 16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The former couple split in 2016 . Although they were declared legally single three years later, the exes are still battling for custody of their minor children.

Jolie is also the mother of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox. WireImage

Earlier this month, FBI records were leaked detailing an infamous altercation on a private jet that occurred four days before Jolie filed for divorce from her 58-year-old “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star.

The actor allegedly accused his then-wife of “f–king up [their] family,” according to the documents obtained by Page Six.

Jolie also claimed that the “Fury” star “pushed” her and poured beer on her. Photos of her alleged bruises appear in the record.

The actress and Brad Pitt’s custody battle is ongoing. Getty Images

However, there is “zero chance” of the FBI reopening the investigation, a friend of the actor told us Friday. The insider noted that “there is nothing new” in the documents.

The FBI never brought criminal charges against Pitt over the alleged incident, and a spokesperson for the organization told us they could not comment on the case.

Jolie has been left “broken” by her split and ensuing legal proceedings, she revealed in a September 2021 Guardian interview .

“At the end of the day, even if you and a few people you love are the only people who know the truth of your life — what you fight for or what you sacrifice or what you’ve suffered — you come to be at peace with that, regardless of everything going on around you,” the “Salt” star added.