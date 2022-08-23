ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SEC quarterbacks who have started in a Super Bowl

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLOoL_0hS0BoNM00

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford joined the list in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsrlc_0hS0BoNM00 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Joe Burrow became the second LSU quarterback to start a Super Bowl, joining the late David Woodley, who played for the Miami Dolphins. Matthew Stafford became the second Georgia QB to start, joining Fran Tarkenton. What other Super Bowl starting quarterbacks played college ball at SEC schools?

Bart Starr: Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PW5a_0hS0BoNM00 USAT

The great Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr (center) played for the Crimson Tide long before becoming the MVP in Super Bowls 1 and 2.

Joe Namath: Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3csm_0hS0BoNM00 AP Photo/File

Broadway Joe played for Bear Bryant before leading the New York Jets to a Super Bowl upset for the ages.

Fran Tarkenton: Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlT09_0hS0BoNM00 (Bill Young/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

The Scrambling Man played college ball in Athens and threw for 2,100 yards and 18 TDs from 1958-60. He ran for 219 yards and 10 touchdowns, too. Tarkenton was Vikings' QB in Super Bowls 8, 9, and 11.

Ken Stabler: Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7Or5_0hS0BoNM00 Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders were led to victory in Super Bowl 11 by the Snake. Stabler threw for 2,196 yards and 18 touchdowns from 1965-67.

David Woodley: LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lx4H_0hS0BoNM00 Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

David Woodley was the quarterback when the Dolphins lost to Washington in Super Bowl 17. From 1977-79 at Baton Rouge, Woodley threw for 2,081 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also rushed for 829 yards and 15 scores.

Peyton Manning: Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TC85V_0hS0BoNM00 MICHAEL PATRICK/NEWS SENTINEL

Peyton Manning played in a number of Super Bowls, of course. He went 2-2 and played for two teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. As a Volunteer QB from 1994-97, Manning threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns.

Rex Grossman: Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuQ4h_0hS0BoNM00 AP Photo/Steve Mitchell

In Super Bowl 41, the Gators' Rex Grossman went against Peyton Manning. The Colts came out on the winning side. In Gainesville, Grossman threw for 9,164 yards and 77 touchdowns from  2000-02.

Eli Manning: Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxY1P_0hS0BoNM00 USAT

The Giants won a pair of Super Bowls with Eli Manning as their quarterback. He played college ball in Oxford from 2000-03 and threw for 10,119 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Cam Newton: Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D42N2_0hS0BoNM00 USAT

Cam Newton was a No. 1 overall pick of the Carolina Panthers out of Auburn. Newton spent a couple of seasons at Florida before landing with the Tigers. He played the 2010 season there and threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns. Newton also rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. Newton caught one pass at Auburn, a 21-yard TD.

Matthew Stafford: Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20744W_0hS0BoNM00 Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 56 had a pair of starting quarterbacks from SEC schools. First up, the winning QB. Matthew Stafford was a No. 1 overall pick of the Detroit Lions out of Georgia. He played three seasons Between the Hedges and threw for 7,731 yards and 51 touchdowns. In Super Bowl 56, he threw for 283 years and three touchdowns.

Joe Burrow: LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOxLL_0hS0BoNM00 John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The other QB in Super Bowl 56 was Joe Burrow, who went from the Tigers to the Bengals as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He began college at Ohio State and saw minimal action from 2015-17. He transferred to LSU and lit it up. Burrow threw for 8,565 yards in 2018 and '19. Burrow threw 76 touchdown passes as a Bayou Bengal. He also rushed for 12 scores. Burrow caught a pass for 16 yards but it did not result in a score. He threw for 263 yard and one touchdown in the loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium last year.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davante Adams says he didn't join Raiders to 'be cute and hang out' with Derek Carr, adds 'I want that trophy'

When the Raiders surprised the NFL and acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, many wondered why, exactly, Adams wanted to leave the Packers to play in Las Vegas. Was it to be closer to his family, who is from California? Maybe living in fabulous Las Vegas was a goal for Adams as well. Or perhaps he simply wanted to be reunited with his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Rex Grossman
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Peyton Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Broncos WR Wes Welker unhappy with NFL's 'bush league' treatment of retired players

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker is unhappy with the NFL’s treatment of retired players seeking medical assistance. Welker recently applied for line-of-duty disability from the NFL and the league wrote a letter back to the ex-receiver informing him that “there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Sec#Lsu#The Miami Dolphins#Mvp#Alabama Ap#The New York Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy