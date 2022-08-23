Jim Tate Jr., Nick Schmidt, Kenny Storkson winners of rain-shortened program

Another Saturday filled with rain drops descended on Wisconsin’s Action Track. This time, the rains were too much to overcome, cutting the night’s events short before the completion of all feature events. But the Hobby Stocks, Bandits and Legends managed to complete their main events before the heavens opened ending the night.

In Hobby Stock action, it was Jim Tate Jr of Doylestown claiming the rain shortened feature event. Steve Dobbratz and Chase Wangsness paced the field to green as they battled door to door for control.

Wangsness eventually grabbed the lead on lap six while Dobbratz dropped back into a battle for second between Tate and Mike Bollinger. Tate and Bollinger emerged side by side for second with Tate overtaking the position on lap eight. Tate closed in on Wangsness, diving under the leader as they raced into turn three on lap 12.

After a two lap fight, Tate cleared for the top spot and began to stretch his lead slightly. Persistent misting throughout the race turned to hard rain on lap 21, forcing a caution. The rains did not relent, making the race official with Tate as the winner. Wangsness finished second ahead of Bollinger, Shane Radtke Jr and Nick Bruley.

Bandit point leader, Nick Schmidt of Watertown, extended his lead in the standings by winning his 20 lap feature event. Austin Barnes led lap one from the pole until a caution on lap two slowed the pace. Barnes and Gaven Smothers led the field back to green with Barnes retaking the top spot as racing resumed.

Ethen Degner followed up to second with Zach Barnes in tow for third. On lap five, Degner slipped under Austin Barnes, stealing away the point a lap later. Meanwhile, Schmidt took to the outside groove as he trekked toward the front. By lap seven, Schmidt was up to third and challenging Austin Barnes for second. Continuing in the high line, Schmidt moved past Barnes and alongside Degner at the front.

After a brief battle, Schmidt cleared for the lead on lap 12. Trent Rueth moved up to challenge Degner for second as the final yellow flag of the race flew on lap 15. Schmidt and Rueth made up the front row on the restart with Schmidt pouncing on the lead once again.

Schmidt held Rueth at bay over the final circuits to see the checkers first for the win. Rueth came home second followed by Carson Phillips, Degner and Zach Barnes.

Kenny Storkson of Rockton claimed the 15 lap Legends feature event. Adam Reed grabbed the early lead on lap one with Ben Massman up to second ahead of Robby Morrison.

On lap two, Massman slipped under Reed entering turn three and clearing for the lead a lap later. Morrison followed into second and moved up to challenge the new leader on lap four. Contact between the two on lap seven resulted in both drivers spinning in turn one to force the sole caution of the race.

Both drivers were forced to restart in the rear, handing the lead to Storkson. Storkson remained in control over the final laps to claim the feature win ahead of Morrison, Massman, Reed and Marianna Kubicz.

Next Saturday, Aug. 27, is a full program of racing including twin Late Model and International features. Time trials begin at 4 pm with racing at 6 pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.