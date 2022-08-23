ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Modern Family' Actor Sarah Hyland Marries 'Bachelor In Paradise' Partner Wells Adams

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGVsQ_0hS0Bjxj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XleE5_0hS0Bjxj00 Hyland and Adams have been dating for five years and got engaged in 2019. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images)

Modern Family ” actor Sarah Hyland and “ Bachelor in Paradise ” star Wells Adams have finally tied the knot.

The longtime lovers had been dating for five years and got engaged in 2019, when Adams proposed on a tropical beach, according to CNN . The coronavirus pandemic put their scheduled 2020 wedding on hold, however, until Saturday.

The weekend wedding, outdoors at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, served as an unofficial “Modern Family” reunion. Hyland’s co-stars, including Sofia Vergara , Ariel Winter , Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould , attended the sun-soaked ceremony.

Those who’ve followed the Hyland-Adams romance since 2017 are well aware the two lovers met on social media. Hyland revealed in July that she might keep her last name.

“My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me,” Hyland told E News . “I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

Hyland is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, which wrapped in 2020 with an 11-year run of 22 Emmy Awards . She currently hosts the American version of “Love Island.” Wells is doing post-production work on a food competition show.

Hyland shared glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram , including a look at the bride and groom’s first dance and a professional photo of the two basking in a sunset. Vergara, meanwhile, shared a photo booth picture on Instagram featuring her, Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita, and Gould.

“Everyone looks terrible or is hidden except you and Justin,” Ferguson wrote jokingly in the comments . “I wish you two a long happy life together.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other." In the first photo, Chopra...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Mikita
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Nolan Gould
Person
Wells Adams
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Sarah Hyland
Person
Ariel Winter
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Wedding#Modern Family#Getty Images#Cnn#The Sunstone Winery#E News#Abc#American
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
TV SHOWS
HuffPost

HuffPost

129K+
Followers
7K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy