'Modern Family' Actor Sarah Hyland Marries 'Bachelor In Paradise' Partner Wells Adams

Hyland and Adams have been dating for five years and got engaged in 2019. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images)

“ Modern Family ” actor Sarah Hyland and “ Bachelor in Paradise ” star Wells Adams have finally tied the knot.

The longtime lovers had been dating for five years and got engaged in 2019, when Adams proposed on a tropical beach, according to CNN . The coronavirus pandemic put their scheduled 2020 wedding on hold, however, until Saturday.

The weekend wedding, outdoors at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, served as an unofficial “Modern Family” reunion. Hyland’s co-stars, including Sofia Vergara , Ariel Winter , Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould , attended the sun-soaked ceremony.

Those who’ve followed the Hyland-Adams romance since 2017 are well aware the two lovers met on social media. Hyland revealed in July that she might keep her last name.

“My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me,” Hyland told E News . “I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

Hyland is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, which wrapped in 2020 with an 11-year run of 22 Emmy Awards . She currently hosts the American version of “Love Island.” Wells is doing post-production work on a food competition show.

Hyland shared glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram , including a look at the bride and groom’s first dance and a professional photo of the two basking in a sunset. Vergara, meanwhile, shared a photo booth picture on Instagram featuring her, Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita, and Gould.

“Everyone looks terrible or is hidden except you and Justin,” Ferguson wrote jokingly in the comments . “I wish you two a long happy life together.”

