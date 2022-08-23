ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Rutgers basketball recruiting: Emmanuel Okitondo transfers to Bishop Walsh

By Kristian Dyer
 5 days ago

Rutgers basketball recruit Emmanuel Okitondo is making a transfer for his final two seasons of high school basketball.

Okitondo, a small forward prospect, is transferring to Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, MD). Last season Okitondo played at Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.), where he averaged 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Prior to that, the 6-foot-8 forward was at Oak Hill Academy.

Okitondo took an unofficial visit to Rutgers in mid-August. He currently holds offers from Bryant, Fairfield, Maryland-Baltimore and NJIT as well as Rutgers.

At Bishop Walsh, he will play alongside Matt Williams, a four-star point guard who was recently offered by Wake Forest. He is ranked the No. 96 player in the nation according to 247Sports.

Bishop Walsh went 9-15 last season. They tweeted about the addition of Okitondo on Monday morning. The player also retweeted the announcement on his personal social media:

247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Newcomers to get quick introduction

Rutgers will introduce four new players to Big Ten basketball this season as the roster of 12 scholarship players features three true freshman and one transfer. However, the group will get a bit of an acclimation period with 11 out-of-conference games, eight of which are against mid and low majors.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Two Islanders have Rutgers women’s soccer team thinking national title

When the United Soccer Coaches released the Women’s Division I preseason rankings earlier this month, there was a bit of Staten Island flavor sitting right there at No. 6. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, boasting the highest ranking they’ve ever received, will rely heavily on the contributions of West Brighton’s Kassidy Banks and Giana Romano of Arden Heights as they look toward a return trip to the NCAA Final Four and, this time, a national championship.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey Globe

O’Scanlon wants probe into Rutgers football DoorDash bills

Reports that Rutgers University spent over $450,000 on DoorDash food delivery orders from college football players and State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Little Silver) wants to know why public funds were used to pick up the tab. In seeking an investigation, O’Scanlon described the expenditures as “indictments of flagrant incompetence...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp

Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
