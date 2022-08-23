Read full article on original website
Buttigieg checks out local infrastructure projects, State Fair
At MPR, Mark Zdechlik says, “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that’s adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. ‘They are building for the future,’ Buttigieg said of the program funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure funding package signed into law by President Joe Biden last year. … Minnesota Republicans were critical of what they called Buttigieg’s ‘photo-ops.’ ‘Inflation is crippling our economy, crime is out of control, and the Democrats just passed yet another massive tax-and-spend spree that will only make these problems worse’, said Republican Party of Minnesota spokesperson Nick Majerus. ‘Gov. Tim Walz’s allies in the Biden Administration can try to prop him up all they want, but Minnesotans know they are less safe and prosperous thanks to the Democrats’ failed policies.’ During a stop at the Minnesota State Fair, Buttigieg said Democrats need to make Americans more aware of the importance of recent government investments.”
What’s going on with the Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission?
Minneapolis is in the process of making all sorts of changes in its policing practices. The mayor has instituted a variety of reforms; the city attorney is negotiating with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) on a consent decree regarding police issues and the city council has approved Dr. Cedric Alexander as the head of a new mega-entity called the Office of Community Safety.
A welcomed throng of fairgoers flocked to the Minnesota State Fair on Opening Day
They came, they saw, they wandered. Two years of pent-up demand and a lovely August day led to a huge turnout for Thursday’s opening day of the Minnesota State Fair. Tens of thousands wandered the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, just north of St. Paul. Official first day attendance not yet announced, but vendors and fair officials said it looked like a giant opener.
Conservative foundation sues Minneapolis School District
In the Strib, Mara Klecker reports, “An education foundation based in Washington, D.C. has brought a lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools, alleging that the district’s latest teacher contract provides discriminatory protections to racial minorities. The lawsuit, filed Monday by the conservative Judicial Watch, names interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox, the district and the Minneapolis board of education as defendants. Deborah Jane Clapp, identified as a Minneapolis taxpayer, is the plaintiff. The agreement that ended the three-week teachers strike in March includes contract language that upends last-in, first-out hiring practices as a way to retain ‘members of populations underrepresented among licensed teachers.'”
Will Minneapolis alternative policing pilots become permanent?
The city of Minneapolis in recent weeks has been promoting the variety of alternative policing initiatives it’s testing following demands from residents to prevent harm by police while also addressing increased crime. “There are plenty of responses that require police,” said Brian Smith, director of the Office of Performance...
CDC: 82% of Minnesota children have contracted COVID
An Axios story by Torey Van Oot says, “An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in...
Gov. Walz, law enforcement agencies discuss safety plans for the Minnesota State Fair
Danny Spewak at KARE-11 attended Tuesday’s press conference where law enforcement officials unveiled their Minnesota State Fair safety plan. John Harrington, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said the BCA has done a threat assessment and determined a “low” threat level. “We want the State Fair to go, and come, without there ever being a story,” Harrington said, “other than about the debate between Pronto Pups and corn dogs.”
How a Minneapolis pilot program aims to foster long-term safety of the city’s communities
Mohamed Abdi, 21, would take his younger siblings to their local community center in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood to play basketball like he used to as a kid. But with more instances of crime in the area, he would worry about their safety. He started attending neighborhood safety meetings, where he...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Superior returns sacred sites to Fond du Lac band
KSTP’s Eric Chaloux has a career retrospective sit-down with now-retired Judge Regina Chu, who spent decades on the bench and sentenced Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter to prison earlier this year in the death of Daunte Wright. Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari reports on expansion at the International Institute,...
Embedded social workers help police in St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Blaine safely respond to mental health calls
A mental health crisis will sometimes prompt a call to 911. But police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the situation. Occasionally, things go awry – like when police shot and killed a 52-year-old man in Roseville in 2016, or when Wright...
‘Hero pay’ appeals to stretch into September
At KSTP-TV Tom Hauser says, “The number of people who applied for Frontline Worker Pay far exceeded the state’s initial estimate of 667,000, but the $500 million pot of money to be divided stays the same. That means bonus payments once projected at about $750 will now likely end up around $500. We won’t know the final number until early September after all appeals are considered from workers who had applications rejected this week. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for the bonuses, but 214,000 of those were rejected. … The 214,000 rejections were based on criteria set by the Minnesota Legislature. They were rejected for one or more of the following reasons: 55,000 collected too much unemployment pay; 55,000 couldn’t have their employment verified; 43,000 earned too much money; 95,000 couldn’t have their identity verified and 47,000 submitted duplicate applications.”
The Twins are in post season hunt, but there aren’t that many fans in the stands to see them. Why?
Just inside the Twins clubhouse – to the right as you walk in – a miniature zen garden fills the locker stall between those of pitchers Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan. A mini plastic tree and tiny Asian garden statue rest on a pan of white rocks, next to a tiny fountain with bubbling water and another, larger statue. And at the foot, a small gong.
State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses
KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
Walz encounters opportunities, perils in being the incumbent during a crime wave
Flanked by state troopers and Metro Transit police leaders, DFL Gov. Tim Walz declared at a press conference last week that increases in crime in Minnesota “are simply unacceptable.”. It was an official press conference, even if it looked and felt like a campaign event. As the incumbent, Walz...
Federal judge: State Fair within its rights to ban guns
For KARE-TV Dana Thiede reports, “A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by Reverend Tim Christopher, Sarah Hauptman and The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus back in August of 2021, accusing the State Agricultural Society (The Society) of violating their rights by enacting an ordinance keeping them from bringing weapons they are permitted to carry through the gates. In his decision, Judge John Tunheim ruled claims by the plaintiff that The Society’s rule is unconstitutional are ‘procedurally invalid and constitutionally unfounded.'”
Two free community events this Saturday seek to address health equity
This weekend, a couple of organizations are hosting different events in an effort to increase health equity in Minneapolis. Along West Broadway Avenue on Minneapolis’ northside will be a block party called Live Your Healthy Lyfe. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and aims to provide residents in the historically Black area with awareness of health resources in the area.
Minnesota Wild rethink ‘Thin Blue Line’ promotion
At BringMeTheNews, Joe Nelson says, “The Minnesota Wild have backed away from a promotion that would’ve seen a fan giveaway featuring ‘thin blue line’ T-shirts. The promotion was part of the Wild’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ series aimed at celebrating Minnesota’s ‘special community of law enforcement officers and dispatchers, firefighters, first responders, and frontline and essential workers,’ the team’s website reads. The thin blue line shirts were originally part of the team’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Night Nov. 1, when the Wild host the Montreal Canadiens. While the event is still going ahead, the Wild have backed away from the T-shirt giveaway after backlash on social media.”
Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio is the largest Latino-led nonprofit in Minnesota
The agency began humbly in 1981 under the leadership of its first executive director, Donna Sherlock. Sherlock supervised a staff of three that included two social workers, and Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES) opened its doors as a storefront on Robert Street (between 9th and 10th streets) in downtown St. Paul. At the time, the acronym stood for Chicanos Latinos Unidos En Servicio. The agency moved in 1983 from downtown to a leased space on the corner of Plato Boulevard and Robert Street, allowing it to expand its services on the West Side.
A Minnesota physician’s suicide inspires a foundation focused on ‘Dr. Mom’
No matter where she lived, Radhika Lal Snyder built a family. Though her blood relatives lived far away in India, she always managed to make a home wherever she landed, cocooning herself in a tight-knit group of friends and colleagues. When she was accepted to the University of Minnesota Medical...
