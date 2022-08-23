ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physicist explains why you should never shower during a thunderstorm

By Joshua Hawkins
 5 days ago
Thunderstorms can be great. Not only do they bring much-needed rain, but if they aren’t too severe, they can also be very relaxing. However, there are some important things to remember about thunderstorms, and one you might not think of that much. For example, you shouldn’t go outside or stand under a tree. And you also shouldn’t shower during thunderstorms, either.

The idea of not showering during a thunderstorm might seem crazy. After all, why should that matter? You’re inside, and you’re protected by the rest of the house around you. But, when you take a shower during a thunderstorm, you’re opening yourself up to electric shock. That’s because if electricity strikes your house, it’s most likely going to travel through the pipes, too.

Showering during a thunderstorm can be dangerous

Image source: Toni / Adobe

The chances of being struck by lightning are low, but they are never zero. And, depending on what you’re doing, those chances can rise quite a bit – even when you’re inside your home. That’s because lightning works based on positive and negative discharges. And, when it strikes, the energy created by those discharges has to go somewhere.

But what exactly does all of this have to do with showering during a thunderstorm? When lightning strikes something, it looks for the path of least resistance. That’s why we have things like electric conductors in the world. These conductors are great because they allow electricity to travel through them easily.

When you shower during a thunderstorm, you put yourself close to two of these primary conductors: water and metal pipes. Water is a great conductor of electricity, and the metal pipes that often carry water to the showers in our homes are also great at moving electricity. So, when lightning strikes a home, it jolts through these easy conductors to reach the ground.

A thunderstorm with lightning. Image source: Christopher/Adobe

If you’re in the bath when lightning strikes, the electric discharge may travel through the pipes and into the tub or shower. And James Rawlings, a Physics lecturer with Nottingham Trent University, says this would turn any relaxing shower into a nightmare.

Around 240,000 people are injured by lightning strikes each year worldwide. Another 24,000 people may lose their lives to lightning strikes. Because of the risks, showering during a thunderstorm can be dangerous. So, if you hear thunder in the distance, refrain from hopping in the shower, as you’re probably close enough for lightning to reach you.

Comments / 105

Aggressivemediocrity
3d ago

I remember being warned about this when I was a kid in the 80s. I also have a vague memory of being told you shouldn't be on the phone during a thunderstorm too... that would be a corded phone for all you Gen Zers lol

Reply(5)
18
TWBGK
4d ago

shut up seriously just keep trying to make ppl afraid.... I have lived many decades and showered anytime with NO problems...go back to your BOT FARM and ppl just live your life!!!! Seriously!!!

Reply(14)
23
Esther White
3d ago

I remember as a child, when these storms,came we children,sat quiet 🤐,TV off, lights off, until it passed 🤷it was a un written law,in my house,I guess it has something to do with the up bringing from the south!🤗

Reply(9)
9
