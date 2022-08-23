Texas Most Wanted lists update: PHOTOS: DPS names Dallas convicted child sex predator, Austin child sex offender to state lists

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO