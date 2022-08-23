Texas Most Wanted lists update: PHOTOS: DPS names Dallas convicted child sex predator, Austin child sex offender to state lists

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
Teenager shot at apartment complex in northwest Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager has reportedly been shot in northwest Harris County, according to officials. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting took place at the Emerald Cove apartment complex in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl Road near FM 1960. Gonzalez said the teenager appears to...
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection with 2 teens killed at pool party in north Harris County, documents say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is facing charges in connection with a pool party shooting that left two teens dead in north Harris County in July, according to court documents. Jamil Early Syrie Jr., 18, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Dillon Denman and Cameron Allen, both 17 years old.
‘Think of your loved one’: Headstones, company truck stolen from business in Fort Bend County, owner says
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A custom headstone business in Fort Bend County is asking for the public’s help after their company pickup and thousands of dollars worth of headstones were stolen Friday morning. “It’s very heartbreaking because the headstone is the last tangible item on earth that you can...
Houston Police Department holds first Hiring Expo at Discovery Green
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking to hire hundreds of new officers to keep the city safe. On Saturday, the department held its first annual hiring expo. The event was held at Discovery Green from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and hundreds showed up. “It’s truly one...
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man reportedly trying to solicit young girls near Spring ISD middle school, police say
SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District and Precinct 4 deputies are sending a warning out to students and their families about a man who has been reportedly trying to solicit young girls near a middle school. According to Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s office was made aware...
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24.
2 vehicles, 3 motorcycles involved in major crash in the Huffman area, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A major crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles is now being investigated, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 24400 block of FM 2100 near FM 1960 on Saturday afternoon. According to...
Trust Index: Is Harris County defunding the police?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott claimed in a widely circulated news release that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others in the county administration were engaging in what amounted to illegally defunding Harris County’s various policing agencies. “The dangerous actions taken by Judge...
Cypress family wakes up to find stranger taking shower in daughter’s bathroom, Precinct 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A family was taken by surprise Tuesday after waking up in the wee hours of the morning to find a complete stranger allegedly taking a shower in their daughter’s bathroom. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:40...
Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign events while recovering from bacterial infection
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he will be off the campaign trail indefinitely after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. The Democratic nominee for governor checked into Methodist Hospital...
VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have released surveillance video in effort to find two suspects who they say are responsible for an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, two unknown men walked into the restaurant located in the 13700 block of Northwest...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mailbox thieves repeatedly hit Business park in NW Harris County
The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating a string of thefts at a northwest Harris County mailbox. The most recent theft which reportedly happened at the business park mailbox located at 17639 Telge Road was caught on camera. “In the surveillance, the people [two] pull up in our handicap...
Bicyclist dead after possibly being attacked by dog in Channelview, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bicyclist’s body was reportedly found in a roadway in Channelview Friday. Units responded to reports about a scene in the 15700 block of Garlang. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying...
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Galveston County, police say
GALVESTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting two people in Galveston County in the overnight hours of Friday morning. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers received several calls about shots being fired near the intersection of 68 Street and Furlong Way. When police arrived,...
75-year-old with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston, police say
Authorities are searching for an elderly woman who was reportedly last seen in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Nelly Williams was last seen in the 9600 block of Westview Drive on Saturday. Williams was described as a 75-year-old white woman, standing at 5′05″...
1 killed, 1 injured after being hit while pushing vehicle off the road near Hockley, HCSO says
A person was reportedly killed and another injured during an incident in the Hockley area on Sunday afternoon. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deadly crash happened outbound on US 290 near Kickapoo. Gonzalez said the two individuals were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes of the roadway...
VIDEO: 1 of 3 suspects caught on camera igniting fireworks inside warehouse in east Harris County charged with arson, docs show
HOUSTON – One of three men has been charged after fireworks were ignited inside a warehouse in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office. The wanted suspect, Alex Herrera, 28, has been charged with arson. The incident was reported on July 4, at 10:30 p.m....
Man shot during ongoing dispute with another man over robbery that happened nearly 20 years ago, police say
HOUSTON – An ongoing dispute over a past robbery between two men led to a shooting outside a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday evening, Houston police said. It happened at around 8 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Post Oak near Willowbend Boulevard. According to HPD Lt. L....
Several teens injured after vehicle crashes into pole in south Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A teen has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Saturday evening, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department said the crash took place near 7800 block of Mykawa Road. According to police, a vehicle hit a pole near the...
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
