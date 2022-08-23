Read full article on original website
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s 3 ‘obvious’ trade destinations, revealed by NBA exec
It feels like the Los Angeles Lakers have — be it unintentionally or otherwise — accelerated Russell Westbrook’s trade move away from the squad following the arrival of Patrick Beverley. The rivalry between these two has been well-documented through the years, and it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before the Lakers […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s 3 ‘obvious’ trade destinations, revealed by NBA exec appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rate the Trade: Andrew Wiggins for Harrison Barnes
This trade brings a former Golden State Warriors champion back to The Bay
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says His Shorthanded Lakers ‘Mystified’ the 76ers in the 1980 NBA Finals
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar missed Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals, but his Lakers still rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says His Shorthanded Lakers ‘Mystified’ the 76ers in the 1980 NBA Finals appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
NBA games today: 2022-2023 NBA schedule announced
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Rick Fox Believes The Lakers Can Win A Championship If They Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers had a subpar 2021-22 season. Instead of competing for the championship, they went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. There's no doubt that this was a disappointing outcome. It has been clear from this summer that the Los Angeles Lakers are determined to avoid the same...
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield would make the Lakers a contender
The Lakers could make a run toward another title if they trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The Los Angeles Lakers made a move to acquire Patrick Beverley earlier this week, but expectations are that the team is not done making tweaks to the roster in advance of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards
On Sunday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker. Before spending the last three seasons with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, Walker had been the face of their franchise.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari (knee) hurt while playing for Italy
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari will reportedly undergo an MRI exam on Sunday after suffering a possible serious left knee
Danilo Gallinari Reveals His Injury Diagnosis
On Sunday, August 28, Danilo Gallinari revealed what his injury diagnosis was after getting injured in Italy's 91-84 win over Georgia. Gallinari signed with the Boston Celtics over the offseason after spending the last twos seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star wing hearing from ‘Cuse regularly
After a terrific spring and summer on the AAU circuit, Syracuse basketball four-star recruit Tyler Betsey is seeing his list of scholarship offers expand, and he’s poised to enter the 2024 national rankings in a big-time way, sooner rather than later. recruiting service On3 rates the 6-foot-8 Betsey as...
Watch Coach Hackett's Wild Victory Speech After Beating Vikings
The Denver Broncos' head coach was fired up after the team's 23-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Braves: Primetime pressure ramped up with Mets squandering Scherzer start
The Atlanta Braves had an awful walk-off loss to the Cardinals on Saturday but the pressure is now ramped up on Sunday thanks to the Mets. It’s far from breaking news that the Atlanta Braves are in an NL East dogfight as they try to chase down the New York Mets to claim the division crown this season.
