Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte man arrested for harassing K-9 deputy

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTA2U_0hS095KD00

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Port Charlotte man has been arrested after he attempted to interfere with a K9 deputy while performing a drug sniff of his vehicle.

A Charlotte County deputy pulled Justin Edward Parker over after he failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign. While questioning him, the deputy noticed Parker move a small machete from the driver’s door panel into the backseat.

As Parker attempted to locate his information, a second deputy arrived on scene with his K9 partner Sparta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s77Ju_0hS095KD00

As Sparta was in the process of conducting a free air sniff, Parker began yelling and causing additional outbursts. The initial deputy noted in the arrest report that Parker was doing these stunts in an effort to distract Sparta and interfere him from performing his sniffing.

As deputies continued to search the vehicle, a crystal-like substance was located on the driver’s side window panel and the driver’s seat. It would test positive for methamphetamines.

Parker was arrested and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and harassing or teasing a police dog.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

