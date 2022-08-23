Read full article on original website
‘Strut your Mutt’ canine parade enchants a special group of seniors
As part of its efforts to engage the community and provide life-enriching experiences for its residents, Cogir Assisted Living of Edmonds sponsored the first annual “Strut Your Mutt” canine parade on Saturday morning. “We’re relatively new in the Edmonds community,” explained Jennifer Angell, Cogir’s community relations director. “We...
Edmonds Schools Foundation honors school district’s Living Legends
The Foundation for Edmonds School District on Thursday honored four individuals with Edmonds School District Living Legends awards. The awards were started in 1984 by then Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. The awards were reintroduced in 2019, with the goal of honoring a deserving teacher, principal or administrator who has:
First set of Position 1 applicants meet with Edmonds City Council
Ten of the 17 candidates who’ve applied to fill the vacant Position 1 Edmonds City Council seat made their case Saturday for why they would be the best person for the job. During interviews conducted virtually over Zoom, applicants on Saturday discussed a range of issues with the six current Edmonds city councilmembers who will be deciding — during a voting process set for Tuesday, Sept. 6 — which candidate would be the best fit for the council.
Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church
Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
Week 4 of Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan Visioning Process: Environment
Summer is a perfect time to marvel at all the environmental assets this city is fortunate to have, including Puget Sound, sandy beaches, Lake Ballinger, marshlands, forested parks, and streams. The Environment has arisen as a repeating theme during the first two weeks of Comprehensive Plan visioning discussions on Identity and Quality of Life. Edmonds has a strong environmental ethic, and residents have expressed keen interest about environmental preservation and climate change.
County Executive Somers proposes body camera contract for sheriff’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said, and follows...
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
Edmonds Art Beat: Jazz at the Port, Driftwood Players ‘Mousetrap,’ author event, symphony
This Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza at 450 Admiral Way, there will be a special Sea Notes event. This Sunday celebrates the culmination of the Summer Jazz Colony program (eight Tuesday clinic sessions and one performance) run by Jake Bergevin and Pete Bennett and many local jazz pros, clinicians and players. The performance will showcase five student/pro combos starting at 1 p.m. and running through 3 p.m.. The Jazz Colony program has been running for about 14 years and has been sponsored by Hazel Miller Foundation, the Hubbard Family Foundation, Anthony’s Homeport, and other local donors. See the Port of Edmonds Event site for all events.
Edmonds Kind of Play: End-of-summer and fall activities, plus that back-to-school vibe
As it turns out, my house has entered the Bob Ross “No mistakes. Only Happy Accidents” poster phase in our end-of-summer mood management program. It is a program that also includes random yet audible realizations that summer is almost over, continued wrangling over when summer school assignments will be finished, and a million lists and calendars being filled out. So, it’s not exactly a surprise that a bit of relief comes from a $5.99 poster of Bob Ross with “happy little trees” and his signature hair and beard, even though the latter appear blurry — as if the poster makers got the red exclamation point I get when I try and print something from Costco with too low a resolution.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Evergreen State Fair
The 2022 Evergreen State Fair is now open in Monroe, with both new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits and entertainment. According to a Snohomish County press release, this year’s theme “The Show Must Go On” is about carrying on fair traditions even with so many unknowns.
Edmonds scenic: So long, Saturday
Beautiful photos, thank you to all our great photographers that share the great photos of our fantastic area. You are all appreciated by people that can’t be out there to see this beauty in person.
High school football player turning tackles and sacks into support for veterans
Edmonds-Woodway High School senior and defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin is combining his respect for war veterans and his passion for football into a creative fundraiser aimed at supporting the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe provides a place where veterans can share...
Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 17-23, 2022
400 block Main Street: A woman reported assault by unidentified stranger. Victim had minor scratches to face. Suspect was not located. 18100 block 86th Place West: Police responded to a domestic argument between boyfriend, girlfriend, and juvenile child. 9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vehicle prowl in...
Sound Transit to close I-5 lanes, ramps overnight starting Monday for light rail work
Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight Monday-Thursday this week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Mountlake Terrace. The lanes will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through the morning...
Under the weather: Cooldown coming along with chance of showers
Well, here we are—the last weekend of August and the last weekend of meteorological summer. While the heat seems to have been around forever, summer has flown by as a whole. This year, the warmth just hasn’t seemed to let up, or if it does, it hasn’t lasted long. The graph below shows a yearly depiction (since 1999) of the number of days with highs 85 degrees or higher during meteorological summer (June through August).
