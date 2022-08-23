ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

4 Reasons Your Dog Deserves A Day Out In Muskegon

We all love our dogs, that's why we lovingly refer to them as man's best friend. But, are you actually treating man's best friend like your best friend? If you're leaving them at a home while you go out and enjoy the world, that's not very friendly of you. So...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
97.9 WGRD

New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids

A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandits#The Mailbox#Ottawa County Sheriff#Fox
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy