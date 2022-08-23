Read full article on original website
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
4 Reasons Your Dog Deserves A Day Out In Muskegon
We all love our dogs, that's why we lovingly refer to them as man's best friend. But, are you actually treating man's best friend like your best friend? If you're leaving them at a home while you go out and enjoy the world, that's not very friendly of you. So...
How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon
While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
Special 60th Anniversary Show for Grand Haven’s Music Fountains
For generations, people have been heading to Grand Haven to stare at Dewey Hill just after dusk each night. They wait patiently for a single stream of water to shoot up in the air and make the announcement: "Good Evening and welcome, I am the Grand Haven Musical Fountain." How...
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
West Michigan Slurpee Fans Have 2 Options For “Bring Your Own Cup Day”
After a two-year break because of Covid-19, one of the greatest days of the year is happening this Saturday, August 27th. It's the return of 7-Eleven's "Bring Your Own Cup Day" What Is "Bring Your Own Cup Day"?. 7-Eleven offers 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a Slurpee in any...
Grand Rapids’ Royals Restaurant to Reopen as Pizza Joint
A shuttered Grand Rapids' diner is getting new life as a pizza restaurant. In June we told you that Royals in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood would be temporarily closing. Royals has had a rough go, taking over the old Johnny B'z space at 701 Wealthy in March of 2020,...
City of Grand Rapids Offering 40 Different Dance and Fitness Classes This Fall
Looking to get active this fall? The City of Grand Rapids is offering a bunch of budget-friendly fitness classes September through November. The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced this week that registration is now open for adult fitness classes running Sept. 12 through Nov. 6 2022.
Cider Fest Set As Local Winery & Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years
Running a restaurant is a tough business, so anytime someone can make it successful for any amount of time is impressive. But one West Michigan's history goes back 50 years, and they're set to celebrate it. Crane's began as a simple farm back in 1916 when the Crane family bought...
Say Cheese! Grand Rapids’ Grilled Cheese Fest is Returning This Fall
Is there anything better than a toasty, ooey gooey grilled cheese?. I loved them when I was a kid and I still do, so I'm pumped the Grilled Cheese Fest is returning to Grand Rapids!. The Cheese Lady Hosting Grilled Cheese Fest in Grand Rapids. The Cheese Lady, a specialty...
