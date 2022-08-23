Let's see🤔 Prior to a certain buck toothed freshman congressperson's unveiling of the "GREEN RAW DEAL" One could purchase a really nice, brand spanky new Sedan for around 25k-30k it offered unlimited mobility and reliability, 120 second refuel durations. Fast forward 5 years and Now we are expected to reach up our rectums and yank out 75k-80k for a Glorified Golf Cart with limited range and insane refueling durations, ARE WE TOTALLY BRAIN DEAD OR JUST PARTIALLY, to allow this to happen?
Related
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
RELATED PEOPLE
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
IN THIS ARTICLE
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
3 Reasons Why EVs Get Worse Fuel Economy on the Highway Compared to the City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Tesla Has News That Will Delight Customers
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 11